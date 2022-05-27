Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: – International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Keppel LeTourneau Middle East (KLET), a leading rig designer, to collaborate on the design and construction of Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs).

As part of the LOI, KLET will provide engineering and construction support as well as rig components to IMI through Kit Construction & License Agreements (KCLA). The KCLAs will be entered into on a per-rig basis.

The engineering support includes the development of a rig-specific design kit containing engineering drawings and plans, as well as technical guides for IMI to reference when building MODUs. KLET will also provide the engineering license and certain components for each new build rig under the KCLA.

Both IMI and KLET will also explore the development and application of new technologies, such as digitalization, energy storage, and decarbonization, to further optimize the rig designs.

KLET will also assist IMI in the development and training of its workforce during the MODU detailed design engineering phase, which will be led by IMI’s engineers at IMI’s shipyard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said: “We are pleased to have signed this LOI with KLET, a leading rig design company that will strengthen our rig building capabilities and support our efforts to build an advanced maritime facility that will drive the development of the maritime industry in Saudi Arabia. The partnership enables us to leverage KLET’s unique capabilities and expertise, thereby enhancing our offering to both our partners and customers. We look forward to working more closely with KLET when we construct MODUs at our Ras Al Khair shipyard in the near future.”

Mr. Ron MacInnes, President of KLET, said: “We are pleased to support IMI by providing rig designs that not only meet the drilling demands of today’s market, but also the future, through design and system optimization. This leverages Keppel LeTourneau’s expertise in rig design and kit manufacturing, as well as its experience in aftermarket and aftersales services. We have been actively contributing to the offshore and marine industry in Saudi Arabia, with over 20 rigs in the country built to Keppel LeTourneau’s proprietary designs.”

IMI, a joint venture between leading industry partners Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, is the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters. It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, Bulk Carriers, Offshore Support Vessels, and Offshore Jackup rigs. It is the only shipyard with guaranteed offtake agreements worth USD 10 billion (approximately equivalent to SAR 37.5 billion) over 10 years, with partners Aramco and Bahri, for the delivery of 20 rigs and 52 vessels.

-Ends-

About International Maritime Industries:

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) will be the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 43 vessels including VLCCs per year, as well as providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies including artificial intelligence, biometrics and the Internet of Things are embedded into the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Hyundai Heavy Industries, Bahri and Lamprell.

Find out more: www.imi-ksa.com

About Keppel LeTourneau:

Keppel LeTourneau, a subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), provides end-to-end rig solutions, from rig designs and rig kits to aftersales and aftermarket services.

On top of its presence in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Singapore, Keppel LeTourneau is also able to leverage Keppel O&M's network of yards worldwide to be near market and near customer in providing construction or aftersales and aftermarket services. For more information, visit www.keppelletourneau.com.