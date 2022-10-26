Mentored by NASA astronauts and high-achieving scientists, students aged 12 to 18 joined the class across multiples venues in Innoventures Education schools

As part of the lesson, students designed a rover to help humans survive​ and thrive on Mars.

Dubai, UAE: Thousands of Dubai students from Innoventures Education schools achieved the Guinness record for ‘the world’s largest space exploration lesson across multiple venues’. In another historic moment for Dubai, 2,299 students representing 108 nationalities from Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School and Collegiate International School joined the lesson from their classrooms.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, said: “Innoventures Education has always believed in providing world-class education. Bringing NASA astronauts and world-renowned scientists to Dubai to mentor our students is aligned with that vision. We are so proud of all our students who participated in this record-breaking lesson; and we hope it has been a memorable, enriching learning experience.”

The students were mentored by celebrated names in space exploration and science, including Commander Susan Kilrain, a veteran astronaut of two space shuttle flights; Dr. Michaela Musilova, astrobiologist, analog astronaut and writer; Joel Gilmore, professional science communicator; Michael Holmstrom, CEO & Co-Founder STEM Punks Ventures; and Damien Aldridge, Education Director of STEM Punks.

Hitesh Bhagat, principal, Dubai International Academy, Emirates Hills said: “We are so excited to see our students enter the record books with a truly incredible achievement. As educationists we can hope that being mentored by world-renowned achievers will also inspire our students to reach for the stars. Our intention with this initiative was to create an immersive and experiential learning environment for our students.”

Mars rovers like Opportunity and Perseverance were designed for exploration, but once humans arrive on Mars, what kinds of jobs will rovers need to do? Would they do more exploring? Or building, transportation and mining for ice instead? What would they look like so they can perform these jobs? ​Applying design thinking skills, Innoventures Education students designed their versions of Mars rovers during the lesson and peer evaluated it. Next, they will prepare to prototype the rover.

This unique lesson took place during Space Camp 2101. Innoventures Education partnered with award-winning company, Starlight Education, to offer students aged 12 to 18 years the unique opportunity to design a sustainable habitat together with real astronauts and high-achieving scientists from around the world. Space 2011 was held from 17 to 21 October at DIA Al Barsha. The five-day program helped students build critical thinking, leadership and teamwork, presentation techniques, new STEM skills as well as in-depth knowledge of designing space habitats that are fit for human wellbeing.

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy in Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy at Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and nine Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools to children. We are open to enrollment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8000 students from over 120 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

