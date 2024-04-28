Muscat: ahlibank has announced the launch of Samsung Pay, offering enhanced convenience and security to its valued customers. Using Samsung Wallet, ahlibank customers will be able to make mobile payments and conduct secure contactless transactions across a wide range of online, on-site, and in-store outlets worldwide.

Muneer Al Balushi, AGM - Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, said, “The world is witnessing a shift towards digital services and fast payment solutions, and ahlibank is proud to be an active contributor towards this development. Our collaboration with Samsung represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering excellence. Through this collaboration, we are dedicated to providing our customers with access to cutting-edge products and services, ensuring they stay at the forefront of innovation.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “Partnering with ahlibank is an exciting opportunity for Samsung as we aim to connect with consumers in the region and provide them with next-generation innovative payment solutions. Currently, we’re diligently enhancing Samsung Wallet by introducing additional features, all aimed at benefiting our customers—both within and beyond the digital realm. We eagerly look forward to taking our next steps alongside ahlibank.”

Samsung Wallet is a quick, easy, and secure way for users to complete payments. In the near future, it will be enhanced with additional features, including the ability to store sensitive documents such as IDs, electronic keys, and boarding passes—all of which can be done with just one swipe. As Samsung collaborates with many trusted partners and developers, the capabilities of Samsung Wallet will continue to grow.

ahlibank’s partnership with Samsung underscores its efforts to provide the latest digital solutions to its growing customer base. The bank recognizes the global shift towards using e-wallets; an innovation that streamlines payments and purchasing processes. With a keen eye towards the new Samsung Wallet's possibilities, ahlibank continues in its endeavours to equip its customers with the best digital solutions.

The Samsung Wallet platform is protected by strong hardware and Samsung’s Knox-based security technology to safely store sensitive information in the device. This includes fingerprint recognition and encryption to ensure users’ important data are protected. The platform also replaces sensitive data with unique identification symbols, which offers an extra layer of protection against potential digital and physical hacking attempts.

To activate Samsung Pay, customers can download the Samsung Wallet App from the Galaxy Store, log in to their Samsung account directly from the Samsung Wallet App to set their PIN and fingerprint, then tap on ‘add card’ and scan or manually enter their card number.