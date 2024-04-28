Amman, Jordan – talabat Jordan, the leading platform for everyday deliveries in the MENA region, has put several humanitarian initiatives into action during the holy month of Ramadan in collaboration with numerous charitable organizations. The initiatives supported families in Gaza, in response to the dire situation there, as well as local communities in Jordan, providing monetary aid and in-kind donations to those in need.

Commenting on the conclusion of these initiatives, Manager Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at talabat, Hind Lahham said, “As a purpose-driven company, we are fully dedicated to serving our people. We utilize our resources and cutting-edge solutions to turn this into a reality by raising awareness amongst customers and collaborating with multiple charitable organizations. Our efforts led to impressive outcomes with donations, amounting over JD 72,000 with around JD 23,000 specifically for Gaza.”

Responding to the Situation in Gaza

talabat implements a comprehensive CR strategy that caters to the needs of both its local and regional communities. In addition to supporting Gaza by donating food parcels, charitable packages and health supplies, talabat also donated one million Ramadan Iftar meals to the World Food Program’s "Iftar Gaza" campaign, as part of the long-standing partnership between both parties. This initiative benefitted over 33,000 displaced people, primarily women and children, in Rafah, the Gaza Strip, and North Gaza.

Additionally, talabat partnered with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and Tkiyet Um Ali to raise funds, as well as effectively procure and distribute essential care packages and food supplies to those in need across Gaza.

Building Up on the Local Impact - Embracing Ramadan Values

On a local level, talabat continued its humanitarian efforts to fight hunger in the Kingdom, continuing its strategic partnership with the Jordanian Food Bank, allowing customers to donate food parcels to beneficiaries of the JFB. Through this partnership, talabat Jordan has supported 40 underprivileged families by donating food parcels to the Jordanian Food Bank during Ramadan, with employees actively volunteering to distribute the food parcels.

In a further testament to its charitable commitments, talabat streamlined the Zakat process for its customers during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative provided customers with a convenient and secure way to fulfill their Zakat obligations, as well as offer additional contributions to support Tkiyet Um Ali’s "Your Zakat to Jordan and Gaza" Ramadan campaign.

talabat was also part of a special initiative that was unveiled on Arab Orphan Day, observed on the first Friday of April each year. As part of this initiative, talabat Jordan awarded a scholarship to a student under the Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, covering the full tuition fees for a four-year undergraduate program at a public university. Additionally, the company facilitated convenient online donations, enabling customers to contribute generously to the Al Aman fund, empowering orphans to complete their education and become effective members of their society in the future.

You can donate to the above initiatives all year-round through the talabat application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, iOS App Store and Huawei App Gallery.