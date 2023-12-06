Muscat: Infoline, the Sultanate of Oman’s premier tech-innovation company, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as the Customer Experience Leader of the Year at the prestigious OER Corporate Excellence Awards. With a robust legacy spanning over two decades, Infoline has consistently been at the forefront of Oman's business landscape, embodying a commitment to innovation and excellence that has propelled it to the summit of the industry.

The OER Corporate Excellence Awards organized by Oman Economic Review magazine, stands as a testament to the pinnacle of industry recognition. The prestigious awards highlighted organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exemplary performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence. Infoline's triumph at this distinguished award show not only underscores its position as a leader in its industry but also affirms its dedication to elevating the standards of customer experience and overall business excellence in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Muadh Al-Omairi, Vice President- Commercial,

Infoline, stated, "We are honored to receive this award, which underscores our firm commitment to delivering transformative experiences. This accolade not only reaffirms our dedication to excellence but also reflects the collective hard work of the entire Infoline team. We sincerely thank our valued clients and partners for their trust and collaborative spirit, which have been integral to our shared success. As we celebrate this achievement, we are energized to persist in our journey of innovation and pushing boundaries. This award is more than just recognition; it is a testament to our relentless pursuit of unparalleled customer experiences and our commitment to continually raising the bar of excellence in every facet of our operations."

Infoline's triumph is anchored in a diverse array of business process management services, spanning contact center outsourcing, digital customer care, IT solutions, enterprise solutions, analytics, technology consulting, and dashboards. Bolstered by a well-established footprint in the Sultanate, Infoline consistently pioneers cutting-edge tech innovations, providing a comprehensive range of high-quality Knowledge Process Outsourcing solutions tailored to the dynamic requirements of the Omani market. These strategic workshops represent an investment in its workforce, harnessing the momentum generated by the company's ongoing operations in Oman to propel it into the next phase of growth and expansion.