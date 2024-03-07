Infini Capital is the first Asian Hedge Fund Manager in the ADGM.

ABU DHABI: Infini Capital Management Limited “Infini Capital” or “the Firm”, a Hong Kong-based multi-strategy alternative investment firm, today announced the opening of an Abu Dhabi office. The Firm has leased space at the Al Khatem Tower in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital.

The Firm has been granted an In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Subject to final regulatory approval from the FSRA, Infini Capital will become the first Asian Hedge Fund Manager to establish itself in the ADGM, as it looks to tap into deepening ties between Asia and the Middle East.

With an established presence in Hong Kong, Infini Capital’s new Middle East operation will include representation from its portfolio management, trading, risk, operations, compliance, and investor relations teams. In addition to the executives relocating to Abu Dhabi, the Firm will look to benefit from the highly skilled and diverse talent pool available in the region.

Tony Chin, founder, CEO and CIO of Infini Capital commented “We are pleased to announce this important milestone for Infini Capital as we open our first office within the EMEA region in Abu Dhabi, marking a meaningful step in the long-term strategic plan for our Firm. We believe in the tremendous potential of the region as an alternative investment hub and have received strong support and partnership from the ADGM in getting to this point.”

ADGM is one of the world’s leading international financial centres, located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IFC is an ideal centre for asset management due to its exceptional infrastructure, robust regulatory framework, supportive local government, sound regulation, and the direct application of English Common Law.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “We welcome Infini Capital as the first Asian Hedge Fund Manager to establish its presence in ADGM, a significant milestone representing the strong commercial connections between Asia and the Middle East. Their decision reflects the growing momentum of asset management firms to choose the capital city of the UAE as a hub for their international business operations. As these global players continue to recognize the opportunities presented by Abu Dhabi, the ADGM will continue to solidify its position as a thriving hub for the alternative asset management sector."

By establishing operations in Abu Dhabi, Infini Capital aims to contribute to the commercial growth of the Firm by accessing regional institutions and leading talent from across the EMEA region, as it continues to expand its capabilities and expertise.

The Firm recently launched its flagship product, the Infini Global Master Fund, in 2023, which seeks to build on its previous track record of success, driven by a multi-manager approach with a focus on niche investment strategies.

About Infini Capital Management Limited (“Infini Capital”)

Infini Capital is a multi-strategy, alternative investment firm with offices in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi. The Firm employs a multi-manager approach in trading across global markets, with a core focus in Event Driven, Global Macro, Relative Value, Market Neutral Long/Short, and Systematic strategies.

