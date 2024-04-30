Muharraq, Bahrain - Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), has successfully concluded its Stakeholders Town Hall meeting, held recently at Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain, bringing together key stakeholders, and company executives for an engaging and insightful event.

The Town Hall meeting provided a platform that fosters openness and collaboration with BAC’s stakeholders, allowing BAC to engage with them and collectively shape the future of Bahrain's aviation, elevating the industry to new heights.

The highlight of the event was honouring BIA’s exceptional partners and staff for their invaluable contributions to BIA’s Journey to Excellence, as part of BAC’s Tamayouz programme.

Bahrain Airport Company honoured Ministry of Interior’s Brigadier Abdulaziz AlDosari, Assistant Undersecretary for Exits, Search and Follow-Up, in recognition of the Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs outstanding efforts in enhancing customer satisfaction and elevating airport service quality. This recognition was based on the Airport Service Quality Survey (ASQ) from Airport Committee International (ACI), solidifying Bahrain Airport's exceptional standards in these areas.

Additionally, the Ministry of Interior’s Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs have been ranked as the third-best passport control service worldwide. Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior’s Airport Police were honoured for their exceptional performance, securing the tenth position of the “Best Airport Security Screening” Worldwide.

Moreover, the Facility Management Department of BAC were also commended during the event for their exceptional dedication and expertise in the areas of passenger satisfaction and airport service quality.

The Town Hall also featured a diverse range of presentations, providing valuable insights and updates on key areas of focus for BAC, such as State of the Airport Address delivered by BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah, Enhanced Internal and External Customer Experience, delivered by Chief Airport Operations, Ali Mohamed Rashid, Streamline Operations and Enhance Business Activities, delivered by Hesham Abdulla, Vice President Development, and BAC's commitment to sustainability by Acting Vice President - Facilities Management, Eyad Ismaeel.

The Stakeholders Town Hall meeting underscores BAC’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with stakeholders and striving for excellence in all aspects of airport operations, while cementing its position as a prominent player in the aviation landscape.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers. For more information, visit bahrainairport.bh

