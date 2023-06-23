Groundbreaking peer-to-peer courier service allows customers and drivers to negotiate fair prices, mitigating the challenges of rising global economic pressures

Johannesburg, South Africa - In a significant milestone that illustrates the changing face of e-commerce in South Africa, inDrive.Couriers celebrates its third year of operations across six major cities in 2021. From the picturesque coastal beauty of Cape Town and Durban to the vibrant urban centers of East London, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, and Pretoria, inDrive.Couriers has established a strong presence, delivering packages with speed and efficiency. Building on their success, the company expanded its services to Pietermaritzburg in 2022, making this its second year of operation in the city. With a comprehensive network covering these seven key locations, inDrive.Couriers continues to play a vital role in facilitating the seamless flow of goods and services throughout South Africa's bustling e-commerce landscape.

E-commerce is booming

E-commerce is increasingly important in South Africa, and indeed across the continent as a whole: the e-commerce market in Africa is forecast to increase by around 27 billion U.S. dollars (+66.18 percent) between 2023 and 2027, amounting to 67.78 billion U.S. dollars in 2027 (Statista, June 2023).

Courier services provide the logistical backbone for e-commerce, enabling businesses to reach a wider customer base and consumers to access a diverse range of products. As a result, the need for reliable and cost-effective courier services is increasingly vital to businesses and consumers alike.

What inDrive.Couriers offers businesses

inDrive.Couriers allows micro- to mid-sized businesses to gain flexibility and save time spent organizing delivery, as there is no need to contract with a logistics company. Everything can be done via the app, as and when required.

inDrive.Couriers is available 24/7, with rapid collection of packages up to 20kg, and real-time tracking. Clients can see the courier’s rating and number of orders completed when selecting a courier. What sets inDrive apart is its unique peer-to-peer business model, which enables direct negotiation between clients and drivers, thus promoting transparency, flexibility, and most importantly, fair pricing.

In the wake of rising economic challenges, inDrive is committed to addressing the mounting delivery costs burdening its customers. By facilitating negotiation, inDrive.Couriers empower them to determine the price they are willing to pay, and drivers, in turn, to decide which jobs are worth taking on. This approach not only provides financial relief to customers, but also supports the overall economic resilience of the country.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our peer-to-peer courier services to these cities," said Stanislav Troskin, Director of inDrive.Couriers. "It’s been a tough few years for both businesses and their customers, and we understand the economic pressures they face. Affordability and reliability are key, so we believe that many will appreciate our negotiable pricing model. We aim to facilitate a seamless delivery experience, serving both businesses and individuals."

With inDrive.Couriers available in Cape Town, Durban, East London, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Pietermaritzburg, and Pretoria, individuals and businesses across South Africa can benefit from a customer-centric courier service that prioritizes fair pricing and efficiency.

Press Contact

Public Relations Manager - inDrive Africa

Lineo Thakhisi

Email: lineo.thakhisi@indriver.com



About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in 614 cities across 47 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com