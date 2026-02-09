Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered, domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and pioneering synthetic data company zypl.ai (zypl).

Under the terms of the agreement, Inception, the Ministry and zypl will jointly advance the piloting, deployment, and scaling of artificial intelligence solutions across public administration under Tajikistan’s ongoing transformative national initiative called AI-GOV. The MoU also establishes a structured framework for cooperation aimed at accelerating responsible AI adoption in the public sector, strengthening institutional AI capacity and supporting the implementation of Tajikistan’s National AI Strategy – 2040.

Beyond national deployment, the partnership is envisioned as a regional showcase for AI governance and public-sector AI adoption, positioning Tajikistan as a reference point for other Central Asian governments. The MoU outlines joint efforts in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and the establishment of institutional frameworks to support long-term AI scaling and regional replication.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said: “This partnership reflects Inception’s focus on deploying applied AI where it can deliver meaningful, national-scale impact. Working alongside the Government of Tajikistan and zypl.ai under the AI-GOV initiative, we aim to support the responsible adoption of production-ready AI across public administration by strengthening institutional capabilities while respecting sovereignty, governance, and local context. We see this collaboration as another great example of how governments can integrate advanced AI into core public services and scale these models responsibly.”

Commenting on the agreement, Minister Sherali Kabir said: “The signing of this tripartite Memorandum of Understanding marks an important milestone in Tajikistan’s journey toward becoming a regional hub for artificial intelligence. This partnership as part of the Area AI platform reflects our commitment to attracting global AI leaders such as Inception to pioneer advanced AI deployments and promote export of value-added AI products and services from Tajikistan to the world.”

CEO of zypl.ai added: “This MoU with Inception represents a powerful alignment between national vision and global AI leadership. Together, we aim to accelerate the deployment of advanced AI technologies, build local AI capabilities, and position Tajikistan as a new center for frontier AI in Central Asia and beyond. zypl.ai is proud to serve as a strategic bridge between global AI players and Tajikistan’s fast-growing AI ecosystem through the pioneering AI-GOV stack under deployment in the country.”

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, is the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific as well as industry-agnostic products, built on a rich heritage of research and development. Within the G42 ecosystem, Inception functions as the core intelligence layer – transforming data and compute infrastructure into real-world, applied AI solutions. Key products include (In)Sight, (In)Alpha, (In)Procurement, (In)Climate and (In)Health, each designed to empower organizations with AI-driven insights that enable efficiency and innovation. Inception’s (In)Business Suite is an industry-agnostic set of products that enhance different business functions such as human capital, customer experience, productivity and process management. Beyond its commercial endeavors, Inception is committed to creating positive societal impact. Believing that language should never be a barrier to innovation, it has developed three bi-lingual LLMs: JAIS (Arabic), NANDA (Hindi), and SHERKALA (Kazakh). Through QudraTech, an AI-capacity building program​ for talent upskilling and remote work for Emiratis, Inception actively supports the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-prepared nation. For more information, please visit www.inceptionai.ai

About Tajikistan’s Ministry of Industry and New Technologies

The Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan is the central government body responsible for developing and implementing unified state policy and regulatory frameworks in Tajikistan’s industrial sector and the advancement of new technologies. The Ministry’s mandate includes fostering industrial growth, promoting technological innovation, and supporting modernization efforts across key economic sectors to drive sustainable economic development and competitiveness. The Ministry has launched strategic collaboration with leading AI organizations globally including Perplexity AI Inc., the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), Presight G42 and others. For more information, please visit www.egov.tj/site/industry

About zypl.ai

zypl.ai is a pioneering artificial intelligence company specializing in synthetic data-driven modeling for financial institutions. The company’s proprietary zGAN synthetic data generator has emerged as a state-of-the-art generative AI model in risk assessment with applications across credit, fraud detection, collections, marketing and other areas of financial services. Originally incubated at Stanford University in 2021, zypl.ai has since expanded globally, onboarding over 65 enterprise customers across 25 markets. Headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre’s AI Campus, zypl.ai is backed by leading international investors including Prosus and Carbide Ventures. For more information, please visit www.zypl.ai.