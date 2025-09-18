Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Snapchat is proud to announce the launch of its first localized Bitmoji wardrobe in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, allowing users to dress their Bitmoji avatars in traditional Saudi attire, including Abayas for women and Thobes for men. This unique addition is the first of its kind internationally, and marks a major milestone in Snapchat’s ongoing commitment to cultural relevance, digital innovation, and community empowerment across the GCC region.

For more than a decade, Snapchat has been deeply woven into the daily lives of millions across Saudi Arabia, providing a vibrant platform where users can connect, express themselves, and share their stories. With over 25 million monthly active users in the Kingdom, and more than 90% of Saudis aged 13 to 34 using Snapchat, the platform is firmly established as the leading destination for authentic self-expression. On average, Saudi Snapchatters open the app over 50 times a day, making it the preferred choice for capturing and sharing life’s most memorable moments.

The new Bitmoji wardrobe enables Saudi Snapchatters to showcase their national pride and creativity by personalizing their avatars with clothing that reflects the Kingdom’s rich heritage. Globally, more than 2.7 billion Bitmoji avatars have been created, as Snapchatters continue to embrace Bitmoji as a fun and personal way to connect with friends and represent their unique style.

Abdulla Alhammadi, Managing Director of Snap Inc. in Saudi Arabia, commented: “Saudi Arabia is one of Snap’s most important and influential markets globally, home to a passionate and creative community that has been an integral part of our story for over a decade. We are deeply committed to continued investment in the Kingdom, from opening our offices in Jax- Al Diriyah, to launching initiatives such as the Majlis Snap for Creators, and supporting local talent with the latest augmented reality technologies. Today, we are proud that Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world where we are launching a localized Bitmoji wardrobe. This milestone reflects the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for digital innovation, while also aligning with Vision 2030’s ambitions to empower youth and celebrate national identity.”

The launch of the Saudi wardrobe for Bitmoji is a critical step in Snapchat’s wider localization journey across the Middle East, with more exclusive features planned for the future. As a global leader in augmented reality and digital personalization, Snapchat remains committed to supporting the creative ambitions of its community and driving forward the future of self-expression.