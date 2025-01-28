Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), the leading ground handling service provider, has announced an upgrade to Bahrain International Airport's ground operations management system through the implementation of the advanced Resource Management System (RMS) by SITA. The new system aims to optimize workforce allocation, enhance equipment utilization, and provide real-time operational insights, thereby improving efficiency and the passenger experience.

The RMS introduces advanced technologies that enable airport operations teams to manage resources accurately and swiftly, ensuring greater flexibility in addressing the daily operational needs of airlines. It reduces downtime and increases service efficiency, particularly during peak periods.

Ms. Hana Abdulwahid, Chief Human Resources Officer at BAS, commented, "We are committed to providing travelers with a seamless and comfortable experience, and this system marks a significant step toward achieving that goal. With this technology, we can manage our resources more efficiently, which directly enhances the quality of services offered to airlines and passengers." The system also facilitates effective monitoring of ground equipment usage, extending equipment lifespan while reducing maintenance and energy costs. Additionally, it enables flexible employee scheduling, ensuring optimal coverage during peak times while avoiding overstaffing during quieter periods.

Mr. Selim Bouri, SITA President for the Middle East and Africa, added, "With travel in the region on a clear upswing and Bahrain gearing up for a surge in tourism, it could not be more vital to ensure that BAS is equipped with the most cutting-edge technologies to support streamlined operations. Through this collaboration, BAS is elevating the travel experience for passengers, while optimizing resource usage and reducing operational costs. We applaud BAS’ dedication to pushing forward its innovation agenda, going above and beyond global airport standards and continuously building on service quality."

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe, secure and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA’s solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of over 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Its communications network connects every corner of the globe, and SITA bridges 45% of the air transport community’s data exchange.

In 2023, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved SITA’s near-term and long-term emission reduction targets. These science-based targets are pivotal in guiding the company’s climate actions to curtail greenhouse gas emissions effectively. SITA is also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies.

In 2024, SITA acquired Materna IPS, leader in passenger handling, to create the world’s most powerful passenger portfolio for airports and digital travel. SITA then acquired ASISTIM, to offer a fully-fledged airline flight Operations Control Center managed service. The company also launched SmartSea to give the maritime industry access to the same advanced technology that is transforming air travel. The launch comes as part of SITA’s growth in the cruise and rail industries, as well Urban Air Mobility, such as Vertiports.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

Go to www.sita.aero for more information.

About Bahrain Airport Services

Bahrain Airport Services was founded in 1977 and is the main provider of ground handling services at Bahrain International Airport. It is a leader in the aviation services sector and is certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company offers a wide range of services including ground operations, cargo handling, catering, aircraft engineering, as well as its Learning and Development Center and BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Center (BAETC), which has been internationally recognized for its aircraft engineering training program for more than 20 years.

Further information on Bahrain Airport Services can be found at: https://bas.com.bh/