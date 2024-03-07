Manama, Bahrain: In the presence of His Excellency, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, representatives from the joint venture between Imerys, the world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry, and Al Zayani Industries, Yellow Door Energy “YDE”, leading sustainable provider for businesses in the Middle East and Africa, in partnership with Midal Solar, the appointed contractor on the project, successfully inaugurated today a 4.7 MW solar power plant, contributing to Bahrain’s Net Zero commitment by 2060.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries, senior representatives from Imerys, Al Zayani Investments, Yellow Door Energy and Midal Solar, as well as employees of the white fused alumina production plant.

The solar power system consists of three areas: rooftop solar, ground-mount solar and car park solar. Over 8,600 solar panels provide a 4.7 MW system that will produce 7,600 MWh of clean energy per year and enable a reduction of 5,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions representing over 15% of the plant’s emissions. Through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Imerys Al Zayani has not only achieved substantial electricity cost savings but has also made significant progress in enhancing its environmental impact. This initiative aligns with both the company's sustainability goals and the broader Net Zero objectives of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the PPA. By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

Alessandro Dazza, Imerys Chief Executive Officer commented: “I am delighted to be here in Bahrain to inaugurate Imerys’ first solar plant in the region. Ten years ago, we started the collaboration with our partner Al Zayani Investments through its industrial branch, Zayani Industries, in order to establish Imerys’ presence in the Middle East. Today marks another milestone in our collaboration as we are both committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As a Group, our target is to reduce these emissions by 42% in absolute terms by 2030. This solar plant is a concrete example of what we are doing to achieve our goal and develop low carbon products for our customers.”

Khalid Rashid Al Zayani, Honorary Chairman of Al Zayani Investments and Chairman of Imerys Al Zayani, said, “This inauguration coincides with our alumina plant’s 10th anniversary. For over 45 years, Al Zayani’s diversified businesses have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond. Our mission is to invest in innovative and sustainable projects that enhance the local economy. The solar power purchase agreement with Yellow Door Energy advances our mission and accelerates our journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable world.” Rory McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of Yellow Door Energy, said, “Yellow Door Energy is honored to partner with Imerys Al Zayani and support their ambitious SustainAgility program and carbon reduction targets. This collaboration marks our fourth commissioned project in Bahrain, further expanding our portfolio of awarded solar projects in the Kingdom, which now totals over 30 MWp. As the leading solar developer in Bahrain, we are excited to assist businesses in transitioning to clean energy, lowering their electricity expenses, and actively contributing to the Kingdom's Net Zero by 2060 Initiative.”

Rashid H Al Zayani, Managing Director of Midal Solar said “We are very proud to celebrate this milestone with Imerys Al Zayani. At Midal Solar, our purpose is to provide solutions to medium and large commercial and industrial organizations to reduce their energy costs and generate sustainable energy solutions. Today’s inauguration is another concrete step in reducing our emissions and contributing to Bahrain’s Net Zero commitment by 2060. Currently, we have installed 9.5 MW of solar capacity, with an additional 6 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2024” -3-

About Imerys

Imerys is the world’s leading supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions for the industry with €3.8 billion in revenue and 13,700 employees in 54 countries in 2023. The Group offers high value-added and functional solutions to a wide range of industries and fast-growing markets such as solutions for the energy transition and sustainable construction, as well as natural solutions for consumer goods.

Imerys draws on its understanding of applications, technological knowledge, and expertise in material science to deliver solutions which contribute essential properties to customers’ products and their performance. As part of its commitment to responsible development, Imerys promotes environmentally friendly products and processes in addition to supporting its customers in their decarbonization efforts. Imerys is listed on Euronext Paris (France) with the ticker symbol NK.PA.

About Al Zayani Investments

Al Zayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since our establishment in 1977, our journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. Our business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate, service businesses and food & beverages. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, we have consolidated our position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market. Al Zayani Investments’ industrial arm, Zayani Industries has joint ventures including Midal Cables, Gulf Closures, Imerys Al Zayani and Madem Gulf.

https://www.alzayani.com/

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions directly contribute to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and APICORP.

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

About Midal Solar

Midal Solar founded in 2019 is a subsidiary of Midal Cables focused on providing renewable energy solutions to organizations to simultaneously reduce their energy costs and improve their Carbon footprint. It specializes in PV System design, Equipment / OEM selection, PV Plant Erection & Commissioning (including EWA Integration). Over and above the Imerys Al Zayani solar plant, it has successfully commissioned 3 Solar projects in Bahrain and Mozambique with combined capacities of 9.5 MW and is in the process of commissioning its third project, a 6 MW PV plant in Askar, Bahrain. www.midalcable.com