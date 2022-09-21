IL Cazar Developments has announced its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2022 exhibition, which will be held from September 21 to September 24, where the company will be present with special and exclusive offers on its projects.



Nader Khozam, Chairman of IL Cazar Developments, stated that Cityscape Egypt 2022 is one of the important exhibitions that his company targets. Furthermore, during the exhibition period, the company hopes to communicate directly with customers and introduce competitive advantages of the company's projects.

IL Cazar Developments exhibits four different projects at the Cityscape Egypt exhibition, each with an exclusive offer.



IL Cazar exhibits a large portfolio of Creek Town New Cairo, NORD, Go Heliopolis, and AI at Cityscape Egypt. These projects differ in terms of location, design, and real estate product offered, but they all share the element of integration and luxury that the company achieves for its clients within each project.



He added that the company is also developing the Creek Town New Cairo project in the First Settlement, with an estimated investment of EGP 8 billion. The project, which is located directly on Suez Road on 100 acres, is divided into three phases and will consist of 1,500 units by 2024.



The NORD project is located on 80 acres in New Alamein, overlooking the main lake, which has a width of 1,200 meters. Furthermore, the project is adjacent to the presidential palace. According to him, the residential portion of the project includes 800 different units, including villas and duplexes, with investments totaling EGP 5 billion.



He mentioned that the company is working on the Go Heliopolis compound, which is a 1,500-unit integrated housing project in Heliopolis, with the first phase set to be completed by the end of 2022.



Furthermore, the company is developing an AI project on 25 acres with a total built-up area of 200,000 square metres. The project's investments total EGP 6 billion. It is a commercial medical administrative project Ten acres on the New Suez Road in the First Settlement. The project is made up of ten interconnected buildings.



IL Cazar Developments hopes to double its sales by the end of this year compared to last, owing to the high rate of construction and the introduction of new phases with unprecedented payment plans, as well as continued and strong demand for all projects, he concluded.

