Cairo – The leading real estate company, IL Cazar proudly, announces the achievement of EGP 9.8 billion in sales and reservations for its new coastal project, Safia Ras El-Hekma, in just 3 days of the project launch, following the announcement that took place two months ago. This accomplishment highlights the great trust that clients have in IL Cazar and its high-end real estate products.

Safia project is one of the most distinguished projects recently launched in North Coast, specifically in Ras el-Hekma, that become the most popular coastal investment area witnessing significant momentum and unparalleled demand from Egyptians and foreigners looking to acquire their units there. Safia is a residential project strategically located at kilometer 186, covering an extensive area of 180 acres with total investments valued at EGP 30 billion. The project boasts unique architectural designs, as it is built on levels starting from 3 meters to 40 meters above sea level , providing all units with panoramic sea view. IL Cazar plans to start delivering the project in 2029.

Commenting on this accomplishment that the company succeeded within a short time, Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of IL Cazar, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating: "What we have achieved in terms of sales and reservations for Safia project in just 3 days is a true accomplishment for us, confirming IL Cazar's ability to attract more clients and granting us greater confidence in the projects we offer, given the strong trust we have received from our clients. We always strive to provide a different experience to our clients and the Egyptian market and to contribute to promoting Egyptian real estate products while supporting the government’s plan to bring more foreign currency to the country.”

“Safia is part of an integrated plan that aims to provide a coastal project that competes global coastal projects, considering that Safia is located in one of the world’s most prestigious areas in Ras el-Hekma. This has undoubtedly confirmed Egypt's ability to compete globally, given that this area has received worldwide attention for its significant advantages, making it one of the most attractive areas for investments with great expectations of attracting 8 to 10 million tourists annually as well as it will be considered a new Egyptian touristic city that will attract domestic and foreigner investment” Khozam continued.

On the other hand, Fady Nasif, the Vice Chairman and Board Member of IL Cazar, expressed his happiness for this investment decision, highlighting that the company was keen to offer a top-notch coastal project that could compete strongly in an area witnessing fierce competition among many large projects. He clarified: "Safia is a true personification of the company's ambitious vision to provide an innovative real estate product in all aspects, starting from its unique location and master plans to its designs and the diverse services offered, allowing all residents to enjoy an exceptional experience of luxurious beach life and ensuring the highest return of investment over time."

Safia is a real definition of modern coastal projects that takes in consideration all the global standards. The project is developed on a limited built-up area that reaches only 15% of the total area, while the remaining areas are dedicated to a lush landscape and swimmable lagoons, in addition to commercial and entertainment districts that meet the needs of all family members, with optimal usage of all the project zones. Safia’s designs were created by one of the most experienced architect in Egypt, Arch Raef Fahmi, which has a significant track record in designing many large and distinguished projects.

IL Cazar is one of the leading real estate companies in Egypt, with extensive experience spanning many years, where it has established its presence in the market through a portfolio of diverse projects (residential, commercial, administrative) including "Creek Town & Creek District" project on the Suez Road with a prime location in the heart of the First Settlement, “GO Heliopolis” project, the first compound in Heliopolis on Al-Nozha Street, “The Crest” in the 6th Settlement, “AIAN” on the Mushir axis road, and “The Vill” project in the 1st Settlement, which is a mixed-use project, along with “ project located in Sheraton in the heart of Heliopolis. Furthermore, the company has an ambitious and innovative plan for expanding its projects in many important areas of the country.

About IL Cazar:

IL Cazar, the leading Egyptian real estate company, has a distinct record of achievements under the company’s leadership. It was founded in 2018 to develop new and unique real estate projects in all their details in line with the latest global standards in the real estate industry. IL Cazar has three new projects in New Cairo. "Creek Town", “The VILL”, and “AIAN”, also "Go Heliopolis," in Nozha, Heliopolis, as well as The Crest in New Cairo. The company aims to expand in various important investment areas, including New Cairo, The 6th of October City, and North Coast.