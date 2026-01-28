Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Middle East-based HITEK AI, a part of the Farnek group of companies, has signed a three-year SAFETEK Services Agreement with Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman Furniture Trading Co. (IKEA Saudi Arabia and Bahrain), marking a major step in IKEA’s continuous commitment to elevating Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental (HSSE) governance across all its regional operations.

The agreement covers the full deployment of HITEK’s flagship HSSE platform, SAFETEK, along with implementation, support, and capability-building services that will help IKEA drive safer, more compliant, and more resilient operations throughout the Kingdom and Bahrain.

Under the agreement, HITEK AI will deliver its cloud-based SAFETEK web platform and mobile app (iOS and Android), enabling real-time reporting, analysis, and compliance management across the IKEA network.

The SAFETEK deployment includes fully integrated modules covering Incident reporting & investigation, auditing & inspections, corrective actions, risk assessment & management, safety policies & procedures, training & education, safety equipment & resource management, monitoring & compliance, communication & reporting, documentation & record-keeping, safety observations & emergency preparedness, as well as dashboards & report.

In addition to system deployment, HITEK AI will conduct a full diagnosis, development, and delivery of IKEA’s HSSE Policies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), covering employee well-being, workplace safety, food safety, emergency preparedness & response, physical security and environmental sustainability.

The outcome is a structured, compliant HSSE framework aligned with IKEA’s internal governance and all relevant Saudi regulatory requirements.

SAFETEK’s document management module will further support IKEA’s HSSE modernisation by enabling improved incident tracking, strengthened training and compliance monitoring, improved risk assessment processes and increased employee engagement in HSSE across IKEA outlets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Manama.

Commenting on the collaboration, Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of HITEK AI said: “IKEA’s trust in SAFETEK reflects their commitment to embedding world-class HSSE standards across their operations. In partnership with IKEA we will deliver a unified safety, compliance, and governance ecosystem built for scale, transparency, and continuous improvement.”

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure.

For more information contact info@hitek.ai

