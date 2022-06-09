Packages are simplified and cost-effective to meet the needs of companies when setting up their new business in Dubai

IFZA Life will also provide expanded services that will contribute to the overall work-life balance of its members

Dubai, UAE – IFZA Dubai, the dynamic and internationally oriented Free Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced the launch of an exclusive health insurance service for IFZA Free Zone Companies under the umbrella of the IFZA Life division. In partnership with Prime Insurance Brokers (PIB) and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), IFZA Life provides bespoke medical insurance solutions for IFZA Free Zone Licensees, Professional Partners, and Employees with exceptional benefits at competitive premiums, across five tiers.

The signing ceremony took place at the IFZA Headquarters, with the participation of Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA alongside S. Venkatachalam, CEO of NLGIC, and Rami El Dada, COO of PIB, in the presence of dignitaries, notable businessmen and entrepreneurs from the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA, said: “We are delighted to launch IFZA Life, the newest addition to our ecosystem, which provides a dynamic set of value-added services to our community. To support and motivate Businesses, our latest offering ensures peace of mind for our Licensees and their dependents by offering them medical coverage when they set up their companies with us. IFZA Life reflects our continuous progress in contributing to the UAE’s strategic vision by attracting more foreign investments, creating thriving workplaces and ease of business.”

With a vision to be the global Economic Free Zone Community of choice, IFZA works with a vast network of Professional Partners from around the world, providing entrepreneurs with a range of services to support their business needs. IFZA’s customer-focused approach in providing flexible solutions and simplified processes ensures a positive ecosystem to encourage success.

Moreover, at IFZA, entrepreneurs can benefit from a modern range of commercial real estate solutions, complemented by value-added amenities and services that support business growth.

“We are proud to work with IFZA to launch this programme, to enable entrepreneurs and businesses to innovate with convenience. At National Life & General Insurance, we are committed to providing quality, customised solutions matched with efficient pricing, to meet the demands of a constantly evolving market.,” said S. Venkatachalam, CEO of NLGIC.

Rami El Dada, COO of PIB added: “We are constantly seeking like-minded companies to partner with and are delighted to work with IFZA to provide quality insurance to the wider community. In line with the UAE’s 2030 vision, IFZA Life will also contribute positively towards boosting foreign investment within the growing business landscape across the region.”

About IFZA Dubai

IFZA Dubai is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimizing the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalized business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.

Business owners and employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to health insurance, visa packages and training and development. IFZA’s business park offers a wide variety of modern office facilities tailored to meet each client’s individual needs inside an environment designed to optimise that professional connection with their customers and other businesses.