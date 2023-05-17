IDS Next, a leading hotel software providing smart solutions to hospitality businesses in Southeast Asia, has entered a collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to provide a new loyalty enrolment interface to its branded hotels in the Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa & South East Asia and Pacific regions. Powered by IDS Next’s certified cloud solutions, the new technology will help hotels to improve the enrolment of new members into its loyalty programme Wyndham Rewards, either post-reservation or during their stay in a more convenient, flexible and efficient way. IDS Next will also offer cloud, mobile, and on-premises enterprise hotel full-stack solutions.

“This is a significant milestone for both parties, and we are proud to be the first property management solution provider to implement the loyalty enrolment-certified interface across all Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in this region," says Binu Mathews, the CEO of IDS Next.

Nikhil Sharma, Market Managing Director Eurasia of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adds, “IDS Next is one of most recognised software solutions providers in Asia and adding its advanced interface to our suite of property management tools is testament to our commitment to bring the most innovative technology to our hotels and ultimately providing guests with the best possible experience."

“IDS next is a holistic ERP solution both on premise and cloud that has full two-way integration into Wyndham Central Reservations Systems and Wyndham Rewards. Their impeccable support has been a key driver of our future IT roadmap,” adds Atul Gupta, Sr. Director Hotel Technology Strategy & Services, Global Hotel Systems Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

IDS NEXT also has certified interfaces for TWI (Travel Web Integrator), EDW (Enterprise Data Warehouse), STR (Smith Travel Research) and OTA (Online Travel Agency) insights. This certified and integrated solution will empower Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to efficiently manage its operations in India, satisfy the demands of the contemporary hospitality industry and provide guests with a seamless journey during every interaction.

About IDS Next:

IDS Next is a leading hotel software providing smart solutions to hospitality businesses in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania and is the trusted tech partner for over 6,000 customers in 50 countries with $10 million in daily transactions and 300,000 daily check-ins.

Intending to redefine the way hotels operate through smart software solutions, IDS Next has been a trusted technology partner and preferred supplier to the international hospitality industry. From contactless check-in, front desk, guest request and housekeeping management to inventory management and procurement, IDS Next's award-winning software automates and streamlines front and back-office hotel operations, ensuring all departments are covered.

With an open API approach, IDS Next integrates with over 100 of the world's leading, best-in-breed technology partners to ensure hotel operations run smoothly and securely to complement a hotel's existing systems and solutions.

IDS Next's smart hotel software is available in single modules and as an all-in-one solution, designed by hoteliers for hoteliers through the company's in-house development team comprising 135 hospitality technology professionals and supported 24/7 by 90 customer services agents in 30 languages.

All software solutions are PA DSS certified, GDPR compliant, and the business ISO 27001 certified, making IDS Next's smart software solutions accredited, certified, and compliant with the industry's most stringent data protection and security standards.

