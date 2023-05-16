London, UK - ICM.com, a leading London-based financial services provider, is pleased to announce exclusive access to the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. The IPO will offer 15% of shares in ADNOC L&S, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk, and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers.



ADNOC is one of the world's leading energy companies, with a production capacity of about 4 million barrels of oil per day. ADNOC L&S was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co, and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co. The company operates a fleet of over 120 vessels and offers a wide range of maritime logistics services. According to ADNOC, ADNOC L&S generated AED 5.6 billion ($1.5 billion) in revenue and AED 900 million ($245 million) in net profit in 2022.



"We are thrilled to offer our clients exclusive access to the ADNOC L&S IPO," said Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com "This IPO presents an enticing opportunity within the dynamic IPO market, providing investors with the chance to participate in the growth of a subsidiary of one of the world's largest and most respected energy companies. As a leading financial services provider, our commitment lies in delivering unique investment opportunities that offer value, growth, and long-term profitability to our clients. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development as we continue to explore and embrace the potential of the IPO market together."



Investors can expect a 5% dividend yield on their investment, which is expected to grow as the company expands its operations and increases its market share. ADNOC L&S plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund its ambitious growth plans, which include expanding its fleet and entering new markets. The subscription period for the share offering will run from May 16 until May 24.



ICM.com is committed to providing its clients with exclusive access to unique investment opportunities that offer value, growth, and long-term profitability. In addition to leveraged products, ICM also has a Securities arm which offers direct access to stock markets worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.



For further information, please visit www.ICM.com

About ICM

ICM.com is a UK-based global multi-regulated financial service provider, offering access to a diverse range of trading products, including currencies, stocks, commodities, and cryptos for retail and institutional clients, asset managers, fund managers, hedge fund managers, and introducing brokers.



The ICM.com brand was incorporated in 2009 in the United Kingdom and has expanded rapidly worldwide to cater to professional and institutional clients globally. ICM.com currently holds local offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, as well as other regions.

For more information, please contact: media@icm.com