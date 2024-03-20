Doha, State of Qatar: Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, a prominent player and advocate in advancing technology solutions for the innovation and digitalization of the energy system, made a significant appearance at the 2024 IEEE International Energy Conference (ENERGYCON), hosted by Qatar University this month. In alignment with its mission to create a global impact through local innovations, the innovation center revealed two digital products, developed collaboratively by its global and Qatar-based teams. The products emphasized energy efficiency, with one focusing on holistic home energy management and the other optimizing the life cycle of solar plants and wind turbines.

In his keynote address, Santiago Bañales, Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, emphasized the pivotal role of digital technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, and Edge computing in the current energy transition. These innovations act as catalysts, empowering energy industry leaders to enhance the efficiency of generation and electrical network assets. The audience included distinguished guests from Embassy of Spain in Qatar, Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA).

Bañales stated, “Our commitment at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is not just to lead in these technological advancements but to provide tools that empower the final customer, enabling them to actively participate in shaping the future of the energy transition."

Professor Ridha Hamila, General Chair, Qatar University said: “Qatar University was pleased to be the venue for the IEEE Region 8 Flagship Conference ENERGYCON 2024, showcasing our commitment to fostering an environment where thought leaders from academia and industry experts, including representatives from Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, can exchange ideas and drive progress in energy sustainability."

The first product showcased was ‘Smart Energy @ Home’, a holistic approach to home energy management. This innovative product, leveraging artificial intelligence on a cloud platform, empowers digital consumers to optimize energy consumption within their homes, covering aspects such as air conditioning, heat pump efficiency, electrical appliances, electric vehicle usage, and solar panel utilization. The second product, ‘Advanced Analytics for Renewable Energy Integration’, is an analytical platform that optimizes the life cycle – including planning, designing, operation, and maintenance – of solar plants and wind turbines.

In the engaging panel discussion that followed, ‘Digital Energy Products’, visiting company and industry experts from Spain and Qatar gathered to delve into the evolving landscape of the energy sector. Moderated by Dr. Javier Hernandez, Technical Director at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, the discussion provided a comprehensive exploration of the challenges, innovations, and trends that have been shaping digital energy products and services.

Iberdrola is the largest electricity utility in Europe by market capitalization, and the second largest in the world. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €150 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. Based in Qatar Science and Technology Park, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is tasked with serving as the central point of the Iberdrola group’s activities in the Middle East and beyond. Its dedication to leveraging local talent in research, development, and innovation (RDI) is a standout feature, contributing to the growth of Qatar's energy landscape. This commitment extends beyond immediate impact, nurturing expertise within Qatar that will serve as a foundation for broader local, regional, and global energy advancements in the long term.

The 2024 IEEE International Energy Conference (ENERGYCON), was held this year under the theme 'Advancing Sustainable Energy Ecosystems: Embracing Innovation, Technology, and Clean Mobility’. It featured diverse activities, including keynote addresses, plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and cutting-edge energy exhibitions.

ABOUT IBERDROLA

Iberdrola, Europe’s largest electricity utility by market capitalization and one of the world's top two electricity companies, is a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

The company has a workforce of over 42,200 and assets in excess of €150 billion. In 2023, Iberdrola posted revenues of nearly €50 billion, net profit of €4.8 billion, with nearly €9.3 billion paid in tax contributions in the countries where it operates. The company helps to support more than 500,000 jobs in communities across its supply chain, and global supplier purchases topped €18.1 billion in 2023. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €150 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is a world-leading innovation center, located in Qatar Science & Technology Park, that aims at defining 'the digital utility', developing innovative digital solutions for renewable energy integration, smart grids and energy efficiency and conservation.

ABOUT QATAR UNIVERSITY

Qatar University is one of the leading institutions of academic and research excellence in the GCC region. It provides high quality undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare competent graduates, primed to shape the future of Qatar. The organization's strong relationship with Qatari society is reflected in its community service efforts and in its vibrant research portfolio that addresses relevant local and regional challenges, advances national goals towards a knowledge-based economy, and contributes actively to the needs and aspirations of the society. www.qu.edu.qa

