Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Husqvarna Construction, part of Husqvarna Group, that offers extensive, innovative and powerful range of machinery and tools for the construction industry professionals, has signed a strategic agreement with AABTools, a leading supplier of industrial tools and equipment in the region. AABTools will act as an authorized distributor of some of the extensive range of Husqvarna Construction’s organic products, including heavy-duty and high-frequency concrete coring machines, wall saw designed for brick and reinforced concrete, remote-controlled demolition robots, twenty-plus models of handheld power cutters, dust extractors, and floor saws.

Furthermore, Husqvarna Construction’s Coring Machines, Power cutters, Dust Extractors, Diamond Blades, and Diamond Coring Bits for complex concrete applications and a range of other tools will be available for demonstration at AABTools showroom and Experience Centre in Dubai Investment Park.

With a strong market presence since 1960 and a loyal customer base in Civil, MEP, Infra & Facility Management, AABTools offer construction professionals with the right tools and a dedicated technical sales staff ensuring end-to-end solutions to help "get the job done" within the UAE & beyond.

Jeff Bennett, General Manager at Husqvarna Construction, commented “This partnership with AABTools is a very important milestone in our growth strategy. With this association, we ensure that our products are available to construction professionals to perform all sorts of tasks at the construction sites in a safe manner. Together our mission is to bring unparalleled levels of service and industry knowledge direct to end users and our customers.”

The global heavy construction equipment market size was valued at $176.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $273.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. Increased industrial, residential, and commercial construction activities along with rising government initiatives and investments in infrastructure development has led to a significant shift from traditional manual labour to the usage of construction equipment to increase the productivity and achieve higher efficiencies among construction professionals. Selecting the appropriate construction equipment is critical for professionals to be able to do the job in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Commenting on the partnership, Mustafa Ezzy, Managing Director at AABTools Industrial Supplies, said “Husqvarna Construction and AABTools share the same mission, i.e., to provide high performance tools and unmatched support that helps professionals succeed in getting the job done efficiently. With our common goal of providing end-to-end solutions to the customer, Husqvarna’s range of cutting and coring machines is a great addition to our portfolio of products to help us service our customers dealing with complex concrete applications. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to a successful and long-term association with the brand.”

Husqvarna Constructions organic products such as heavy duty and high frequency coring tools are a great asset for making penetrations up to 650mm. The company provides this tool for construction professionals in electric, high frequency, hydraulic & battery-operated model. Wall saws are an extremely versatile tool designed to increase the daily turnover (Concrete/Reinforced) ranging up to 730mm cutting depth. The company offers the widest range of handheld power cutters in the market with over 20 models & the cutting depths up to 450mm, with a preferred power source battery, electric, petrol, hydraulic, pneumatic.

Husqvarna Construction Products, part of Husqvarna AB, is a world leader in the construction and stone industries. Our extensive construction product range includes machines, diamond tools and all accessories that you need for cutting, sawing and drilling, polishing floors, compaction equipment and for concrete placement. The stone product range consists of a variety of diamond tools for quarries and the stone processing industry.