Dubai, UAE: HONOR has been experiencing rapid growth in China, particularly following the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the HONOR Magic5 Pro, in March. With a surge in sales and impressive features, there are expectations that HONOR will surpass its parent company, Huawei, and other leading smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, potentially becoming the industry leader. This indicates a promising future for the company and reinforces its position as a top player in the global technology market.

The Rapid Rise in China after HONOR Magic5 Pro Launch

The HONOR Magic5 Pro has become significantly popular among HONOR's recent releases, especially in its home country of China, where it has seen a significant surge in sales. The launch of the HONOR Magic5 Pro in China created a big buzz, with long queues outside retail stores and online platforms. The device quickly sold out, with many consumers waiting to place their orders online.

This comes as no surprise, given its innovative features. Chinese consumers have been particularly impressed with the smartphone's exceptional camera capabilities, such as the newly introduced Millisecond Falcon Capture and the groundbreaking AI Motion Sensing Capture, in addition to its unparalleled display quality. With a powerful Triple Main Camera combination alongside the AI-powered upgraded HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has achieved the #1 position in the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Ranking.

In addition, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has achieved the top spot in the DXOMARK Smartphone Display ranking, thanks to its cutting-edge features. With a large 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Floating Display that incorporates Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology, the HONOR Magic5 Pro ensures an immersive viewing experience browsing, gaming, or reading.

R&D is the Secret to Success

The company's success in the premium market was not achieved overnight, and several factors have contributed to it. It is attributable to the hard work and effort that HONOR has invested in over the years. HONOR's strong investment in Research and Development (R&D) keeps them ahead of competitors in terms of technological advancements and innovation.

Through bridging the divide between R&D and manufacturing, HONOR is able to unleash its manufacturing excellence and translate cutting-edge innovation into high-quality products for users.

The focus on R&D allows HONOR to introduce industry-leading features and functionalities in its smartphones including the revolutionary camera features “Millisecond Falcon Capture” and “AI Motion Sensing Capture” on HONOR Magic5 Pro and the Industry-first Super-light Gearless Hinge technology in HONOR Magic Vs.

Google Returns to HONOR Devices, Offering Competitive Advantage over Huawei

HONOR devices having Google services and apps gives them an advantage over Huawei smartphones. HONOR, after being separated from Huawei, can use Google Mobile Services (GMS) which includes popular apps like Google Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube, and more, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of apps and services without restrictions.

HONOR users enjoy unrestricted access to Google Play Store for app downloads and installations, while Huawei users face limitations and need to rely on alternative app stores or third-party sources which can be less convenient and risky as it may expose their devices to potential security risks, such as malware, viruses, or other malicious software.

Manufacturing Excellence at HONOR Manufacturing Park

In 2021, HONOR has debuted its first self-funded factory, the HONOR Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park. The Park handled certification of new product quality control, production of flagship devices, new craftsmanship and technology incubations, and building HONOR’s artificial intelligence manufacturing capacities.

With industry-leading innovations, quality control capabilities, and global supply chain partners, HONOR is confident that the new facility would support its goal of providing premium products and best-in-class user experiences to consumers.

Industry’s Leading Technologies that Go Beyond

HONOR has introduced groundbreaking features in its number series smartphones, including the industry’s first Solo Cut Vlog Mode in HONOR 70 5G and the unique multi-video recording, making vlogging easier and more creative for users.

HONOR's Ram Turbo technology introduction in HONOR X series was a real game changer, and it revolutionized the user experience by shifting a portion of the ROM to the RAM for smoother multitasking, faster app loading, and improved performance, making users' lives easier.

HONOR also introduced the smartphone with the strongest screen “HONOR X9a”, which achieved a huge success in the Middle East due to its powerful capabilities and extreme durability making it the champion in its category, with a strike in sales from the day one of its launch.

Human Centric Approach

Another key to success was shifting its approach from device-centricity to human-centricity, HONOR is putting a stronger emphasis than ever on serving user needs with meaningful, purpose-driven technology that offers solutions to real world problems to improve day to day life. This was obviously shown at MWC, where HONOR unveiled Human-centric Innovation including the Best-in-class camera to capture inspiration effortlessly, Best-in-class display to ease eye fatigue from prolonged use and best-in-class battery life with 5,100mAh battery for full-day’s use.

In a nutshell, HONOR's aggressive growth in the Chinese market and its strong capabilities and pioneering vision have positioned the brand to potentially dominate the market. With the upcoming launch of the HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic VS in the Middle East, HONOR is expected to take a significant market share in the region as well.

