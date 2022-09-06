DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and agreement with Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) for Honeywell Forge Connected Services to support the companies’ shared strategic goal of driving sustainability through energy efficient building technologies, leveraging digital transformation and innovation, while supporting the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

The two-part Honeywell Forge Connected Services agreement will support Emirates NBD Group’s sustainability efforts across its building assets by deploying Honeywell’s ready now solutions that enhance efficiencies and help reduce carbon footprint in properties managed by Emirates NBD Facility Management. This will facilitate the banking group’s aim of supporting the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative as it sets new digitalization benchmarks.

As a part the agreement, Honeywell will deploy its enterprise performance management solution, Honeywell Forge, across Emirates NBD’s building assets, helping the Group to improve energy consumption and operational efficiencies while enhancing the occupant experience in its facilities. Emirates NBD Group properties are covering an area of 5.77 million square feet, which includes 2,530,107 square feet of residential space and 2,732,369 square feet of office space, along with 509,867 square feet of retail space.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, we have been at the forefront of adopting next-generation solutions to set regional best practices in innovation. Advancing the pace of digital transformation is a key enabler of achieving national sustainability goals, and we look forward to encouraging our clients and partners to reach their own goals and reduce their carbon footprints. Through this collaboration with Honeywell, we will positively impact a range of projects and create operational and energy efficiencies,” said Ahmed AlSheryani, CEO, Emirates NBD Properties and Executive Vice President, Head of Procurement & Realty Services, Emirates NBD.

The MoU will also provide clients of Emirates NBD with access to Honeywell’s ready now cloud-based and building technologies solutions that can help achieve sustainability goals including energy efficiency and carbon reduction. The Honeywell solutions will help clients increase energy savings, track carbon emissions, decrease operational costs with improved energy and water management. In addition, Honeywell’s software platform will provide real-time analytics to enable optimal performance efficiency, maximize uptime to positively impact the bottom line while increasing the comfort levels of building occupants.

“This collaboration with Emirates NBD will help our customers achieve their sustainability goals through digital transformation and access to green financing. Our collaboration with Emirates NBD will help to reinvigorate energy projects that have seen limited capital expenditure financing and enable further development of sustainability in buildings across the country, while supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, CEO and president of Honeywell - High Growth Regions, Middle East and North Africa.

“Emirates NBD is a well-known leader when it comes to innovation, and we are proud to be collaborating with it to support its sustainability goals and enhance the occupant experience,” said Kevin Dehoff, CEO and president of Honeywell Connected Enterprise.

The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative is a national drive to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

-Ends-

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 17 million customers. As at 30th June 2022, total assets were AED 711 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 193 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkey, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 900 branches and 4,086 ATMs / SDMs.

Emirates NBD Group serves customers, businesses, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations.

The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv., the lifestyle digital bank for millennials. Emirates NBD is an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial literacy and the inclusion of people with disabilities. Emirates NBD Group is a Premier Partner and the Official Banking Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

For further information on Emirates NBD, please contact:

Ibrahim Sowaidan

Senior Vice President

Head - Group Corporate Affairs

Emirates NBD

e-mail: ibrahims@emiratesnbd.com

Tricia Kaul

asda’a bcw; Dubai, UAE

Email: Tricia.Kaul@bcw-global.com

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contact:

Nemer Barakat

Four Communications

nemer.barakat@Fourcommunications.com