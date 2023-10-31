The International WELL Buildings Institute’s WELL rating recognizes buildings that support the health, safety and well-being of their occupants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that its regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, is its first office globally to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes the holistic approach taken by Honeywell to support employee and occupant well-being, including creating a healthier indoor environment, as well as implementing health and wellness policies.

“We’re proud to receive this WELL Health-Safety Rating by IWBI at our Dubai office, which demonstrates our commitment to providing our colleagues and visitors with a healthier environment where they can feel more comfortable and productive,” said Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell, Middle East and North Africa. “Securing this rating is the output of work and investment by our team to improve the quality of our office’s environment and is indicative of the types of investments we are seeing customers in the Middle East region and globally make to better meet the needs of today’s workforce.”

The 18,700-square-foot facility located in Emaar Business Park, Dubai, incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management and indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies – all of which gave the building an edge in the WELL Health-Safety Rating assessment.

Honeywell achieved the rating for its efforts to improve the building’s IAQ by reducing particulate exposure and managing mold and moisture levels, as well as water quality monitoring. Cleaning procedures and efforts to reduce contact with surface areas through frictionless access were also recognized.

Honeywell’s advanced and ready now Healthy Buildings portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building. Additionally, as a WELL Enterprise Provider™, Honeywell delivers a comprehensive suite of WELL solutions at the enterprise scale to help improve quality of life inside buildings.

“Honeywell solutions go beyond providing operational efficiencies by also supporting the overall occupant experience,” said Phil Daniell, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “This recognition is a great example of how our ready-now solutions can demonstrably help organizations across the region to prioritize and improve indoor environments and boost their building operations to achieve ESG targets and support broader national sustainability goals.”

“Honeywell’s leading efforts to earn the WELL Health-Safety Rating highlight the critical role that buildings, and those that own and operate them, can play in supporting people’s health, safety and well-being,” said Prateek Khanna, Chief Operating Officer, IWBI. “At IWBI, we are proud to celebrate this achievement with Honeywell as it leads the way in helping drive transformative action in the UAE and globally.”

“Congratulations to Honeywell for taking the necessary steps to prioritize the health and safety of its staff, visitors and stakeholders,” said Tekha Selim, vice president and head of MENA region, IWBI. “From cleaning and sanitization to emergency preparedness and air and water quality management, Honeywell is demonstrating leadership by proactively implementing strategies to enhance how it maintains its buildings and strengthens its business.”

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation - and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world’s toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.

