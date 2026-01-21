Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Honda Motor Co. (Middle East & Africa) brought its world of innovation to life on 15 and 16 January at Sofitel The Palm, Dubai, through an immersive experience that united industry thought leaders and partners for a multi-sensory journey through Honda’s Past, Present and Future. Designed as a seamless progression across land and sea, the experience celebrated Honda’s evolution from its humble beginnings to its bold vision for the future, showcasing the brand’s engineering excellence across marine, automotive and motorcycle categories.

The experience began on the water with an exclusive sea trial, where guests witnessed the power and precision of Honda’s all-new twin BF350 V8 outboard engines, mounted on a SilverCAT 35 CX boat. The demonstration highlighted more than 60 years of Honda Marine engineering, showcasing outstanding performance, reliability and craftsmanship. This dynamic introduction set the tone for two days dedicated to innovation, leadership, and technical precision.

From sea to land, guests entered the Past Zone, where a cinematic film traced the inspirational story of Soichiro Honda, from his modest beginnings to building one of the world’s most trusted mobility brands. The film featured defining moments from Honda’s history, including the iconic moment of Ayrton Senna driving a Honda-powered McLaren at Suzuka. As the curtain lifted, the audience was met with the surprise reveal of the very same McLaren on display, alongside heritage products and historical artefacts that captured Honda’s rise into a global powerhouse. Today, Honda serves more than 28 million customers annually across automobiles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products, and aviation with the HondaJet.

The journey then transitioned into the Present Zone, where Honda’s latest products and technologies were showcased across multiple categories. On display were the CR-V Sport Grade, Pilot TrailSport, and the ZR-V Apex Edition, reflecting Honda’s continued commitment to performance, safety, and sophisticated design in the automotive segment.

Guests also explored Honda’s extensive Marine lineup, including Honda’s first V8 outboard engines, the BF300 and BF350, featuring unique technologies designed to enhance durability, efficiency, and on-water performance. Honda Marine’s products were explored in greater depth on the second day during an exclusive Boat Builders Meeting, bringing together industry leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Kuwait, alongside Honda teams from Dubai, Japan, and Europe, and Honda partner Al-Futtaim.The session outlined Honda Marine’s presence across the region, supported by steering partner Ultraflex and held in collaboration with SilverCAT Boat Manufacturers.

The brand’s leadership in motorcycles was represented through a dedicated SuperSport showcase led by the CBR650, featuring the world’s first Honda E-Clutch - a groundbreaking technology that allows riders to shift gears without operating the clutch lever. Also on display were the CBR600RR-R, the iconic Honda Fireblade, and the legendary Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition, celebrating five decades of touring excellence.

The immersive journey concluded in the Future Zone, where a cinematic presentation revealed Honda’s global vision for the next era of mobility. The film explored the brand’s focus on safety, sustainability, and advanced engineering, spanning hydrogen fuel cell technology, Level 3 autonomous driving, electric motorcycles, the upcoming 0 Series battery-electric vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, and Honda’s development of reusable rockets designed to launch low-Earth orbit satellites, marking the company’s entry into space technology.

The film concluded with a regional MENA vision, outlining plans to expand Honda’s hybrid portfolio, introduce new and refreshed motorcycles and power product models, and accelerate the brand’s footprint across the region

Commenting on the event, Raj Johal, General Manager – Honda Middle East & Africa, said:

“This immersive experience is a testament to reinforce Honda’s philosophy of continuously challenging itself to create new value, while remaining true to its founding spirit driven by dreams, innovation, and a commitment to improving everyday life.”