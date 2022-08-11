Popular artisanal Italian gelato brand Pedalo is now available in your neighborhood.

The homegrown brand has extended its delivery footprint in Dubai to include Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Satwa, Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road and Business Bay. Customers in these areas can now purchase Pedalo via major delivery platforms including Deliveroo and Talabat.

From signature flavours like smooth Salted Caramel, Creamy Coffee and Pinkalicious Bubble Gum to classics including Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies and Cream, and Pistachio, and unique tastebud experiences like Majlis (dates and gahwa) and Banana Cheesecake, Pedalo’s portfolio of gelato has something to satisfy any dessert craving.

Guilt-free vegan and gluten-free gelato options include Peaches and Dream, a delightful combination of rich and creamy peach and melon gelato combined with fresh fruit purees rippled through for a double dose of fruity sweetness and Mojito Magic, sweet and sour lime and mint balanced out nicely by the Pedalo touch.

From the vibrant packaging to the flavors, everything about Pedalo is designed to be cheerful, splashed with color and so friendly in appearance that the urge to indulge is irresistible.

And don’t forget to look out for the super fun and Insta-friendly Pedalo gelato cart at an event near you.

Check out Pedalo’s Instagram page for regular updates: https://www.instagram.com/pedalogelato/?hl=en

