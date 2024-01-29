Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Henkel’s brand, Palette and Al Dawaa Pharmacies commemorated their growing collaboration with an exclusive coloration event at one of Al Dawaa's flagship stores in Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event marked the successful partnership, centered around Henkel’s renowned Schwarzkopf brand, Palette, an esteemed hair color expert trusted by millions of women worldwide.

In Saudi Arabia, Henkel and Al Dawaa Pharmacies’ collaboration has significantly expanded the accessibility of Palette’s Intensive Color Care (ICC) and Natural Care (PNC) product lines, doubling the number of stores offering these popular products.

Irina Eliseeva, GM GCC Henkel Consumer Brands commented: “The synergistic partnership between Al Dawaa Pharmacies and Henkel's Palette brand stands as a testament to the strength of collaboration and our aligned objectives. Building on the global success of Palette over the years, we are enthusiastic about further strengthening our alliance and expanding the availability of Palette products to empower consumers in Saudi Arabia and transform their beauty experience, by providing Henkel global experience and innovations to them"

The event attracted a diverse audience including consumers and Al Dawaa Category Team led by Dr Laila Almatar along with Ms. Asma Al Hussain. The activity was spearheaded by Saad Kadri and Essam Saad, members of Henkel core team responsible for expansion of Palette in the emerging beauty segment within the Kingdom. Featuring creative and interactive sessions for audiences, as well as live product demonstrations, the event strengthened the bond between Palette and Al Dawaa, positioning Palette as one of Al Dawaa's key suppliers.

Zainab Bazroon, Category Division Manager of Al Dawaa, expressed her appreciation for the engaging and informative activities that took place during the event. This recognition underscores the meaningful impact of the partners within the retail industry, offering valuable experiences for a diverse audience.

The coloration event laid a solid foundation for the growing partnership, with both Palette and Al Dawaa affirming their commitment to a vision of mutual success in Saudi Arabia. Expanding the Palette matrix will enable greater accessibility to the popular hair color products. Palette, with over 45 years of color expertise across 45 countries worldwide, remains dedicated to the delivery of quality products and lasting connections with consumers.

