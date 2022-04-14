UAE: HAYVN, the global institutional digital currency platform announced today that it has successfully received approval from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA to join a SRO.

This FINMA approval allows HAYVN to qualify as a financial intermediary and is allowed to offer financial services in relation to cryptocurrencies. Consequently, HAYVN will now be offering clients Asset Management, Trading and Custody services from its Swiss entity.

Christopher Flinos, Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said “Regulation and compliance are at the core of who we are at HAYVN. We have successfully obtained regulation through CIMA in the Cayman Islands, the FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and have now received FINMA approval. This global regulatory stack is the rock upon which our business is built.”

“We are delighted to have received our approval from FINMA. HAYVN has always kept regulation and compliance at the forefront of what we do. We understand the importance of building trust within our industry and will continue to be a regulation-led firm ensuring transparency, security, comfort and opportunity for our clients.” said Rensche Olivier, Director of Regulatory Affairs at HAYVN.

Christopher Flinos added “Our Swiss entity will now be the home of HAYVN Asset Management, providing clients around the world with a dedicated focus on long-term performance in the digital asset ecosystem. We believe a complex and rapidly changing world demands a new approach to portfolio construction, one that delivers portfolios that are built to be resilient. We are thrilled to have received our FINMA approval and look forward as we continue to build HAYVN into the world’s leading digital asset Investment Bank.”

About FINMA

FINMA is Switzerland’s independent financial-markets regulator. Its mandate is to supervise banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, collective investment schemes, and their asset managers and fund management companies. It also regulates insurance intermediaries. It is charged with protecting creditors, investors and policyholders. FINMA is responsible for ensuring that Switzerland’s financial markets function effectively. To find out more about FINMA, please visit www.finma.ch/en/