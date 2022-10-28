Leading Dubai property firm was recognised for its contributions towards collaborating with Dubai CommerCity in attracting businesses

Dubai, UAE: haus & haus Real Estate has scooped the award for ‘Exceptional Business Contribution During 2021–2022’ at the inaugural Dubai CommerCity Consultant Awards 2022.

The awards recognised haus & haus Real Estate's extensive efforts and contributions towards collaborating with Dubai CommerCity in attracting businesses and establishing operations within the free zone. The ceremony was held at a special event on 27 October at Dubai CommerCity’s head office.

Commenting on picking up the award, James Perry, Managing Director, haus & haus Real Estate said: “We are very pleased and privileged to win this inaugural CommerCity award – it’s great to see our talented commercial team going from strength to strength.”

Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Dubai CommerCity, added: “At Dubai CommerCity, we are keen to attract companies to set up their business at the free zone, and benefit from our world-class solutions and infrastructure to enhance their operations. haus & haus Real Estate has been a great partner through supporting us in achieving our objective by showcasing Dubai CommerCity’s unique services and solutions to different brands.”

Dubai CommerCity is the first ever Digital Commerce free zone which offers a flourishing digital ecosystem to various brands regionally and globally to help them establish and operate their business in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA) region.

Located next to Dubai International Airport, Dubai CommerCity is divided into three major clusters – business, logistics, and social – and provides various services such as business setup support, warehousing and last mile delivery, digital commerce technology services, business strategy consulting and customs consulting.

-Ends-

About haus & haus Real Estate

Founded in 2013, haus & haus is a leading Dubai real estate agency with an established record of achievement and delivery in Sales, Leasing, Holiday Rental, Property Management, Commercial, and Property Investments. With a large and rapidly expanding team of highly qualified property consultants and certified by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), haus & haus excels in terms of professionalism and industry expertise, helping thousands of customers to achieve their property dreams. A regular recipient of top industry awards, the company is now featured in a BBC Three factual entertainment TV series Dubai Hustle which follows a group of its young new recruits.

