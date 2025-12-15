UAE-based Palma Development has awarded an AED760 million ($206 million) construction contract to Khansaheb Civil Engineering to deliver the West Residence, a 46-storey tower, which represents the first phase within Serenia District at Jumeirah Islands.

The Serenia District development is valued at AED5 billion ($206 million) and features six integrated towers, centred around six unique lifestyle zones of the community: the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, Health and Social zone, Sports and Recreation spaces, Family Oasis, Nature Discovery zone, and a Wellness Retreat, which together, will offer a unique lifestyle for residents.

As the first tower within the masterplan, West Residence introduces 411 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with two signature penthouses at its crown.

The appointment extends a trusted partnership that began over a decade ago, reflecting Palma’s commitment to working with top-tier partners capable of delivering complex residential projects to world-class standards, said its top official.

"The Serenia brand has evolved into a trusted name for residents and investors who prioritise stability, quality, and long-term value. The returns delivered across our earlier developments reflect that commitment. As we enter the next chapter with Serenia District, we do so with full confidence in Khansaheb. They understand the essence of the Serenia brand, and that understanding is embedded in every phase of this development," remarked Kareem Derbas, the CEO of Palma Development.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Islands, Serenia District offers the perfect balance between urban living and seclusion, just minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown, and Dubai Marina. The community is interwoven with 20km of walkways, encouraging an active, outdoors-oriented lifestyle.

Hassan H. Nia, Founder & CEO, Banian FZCO, said: "Our work begins with selecting the right locations and the right partners. Banian and Palma Development are proud to once again appoint Khansaheb as our construction partner for the evolution of the Serenia brand."

"Khansaheb has been part of our journey for many years, and we trust their ability to deliver Serenia District – West Residence with the same precision and discipline that shaped our previous successes. This appointment strengthens a relationship built on trust, shared values, and consistent performance," he stated.

Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman, Khansaheb Civil Engineering, said: "Our work with Palma Development and Banian began more than a decade ago, and it remains a partnership we care about deeply. Projects under the Serenia brand have always carried a clear vision and a commitment to exceptional quality, which aligns closely with our values."

"The development will be a defining addition to the Emirate, and we are proud to play a part in bringing it to life," he stated.

According to him, Khansaheb’s role in West Residence builds on a long-standing connection with the Serenia brand.

The contractor delivered Serenia Residences The Palm and is currently executing Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah.

With a legacy dating back to 1935, Khansaheb is recognised for its ability to manage technically demanding projects with a disciplined approach to quality, safety, and on-schedule execution, strengths that align closely with the expectations set for Serenia District.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

