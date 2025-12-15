The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has launched Phase 3 sales of Ajwan Khorfakkan residences, unveiling two new residential towers, Layan and Juman, as the project continues to gain momentum as a prime coastal destination on the UAE’s East Coast.

The launch also marked the appointment of Darwish Engineering Emirates as the main contractor for the development. The UAE-based firm will oversee the construction of all phases of Ajwan Khorfakkan residences, drawing on its extensive experience in large-scale residential projects.

Yousif Ahmed Al Mutawa, Chief Real Estate Officer at Shurooq, said the launch represents a key milestone in the project and supports Shurooq’s vision of transforming Khorfakkan into a leading coastal destination. He noted that Layan and Juman combine contemporary design with the area’s natural setting, offering a strong investment opportunity supported by high-quality infrastructure, amenities and connectivity.

Baha Nahawi, General Manager of Darwish Engineering Emirates, said the company is proud to be entrusted with delivering the project, adding that it reflects Sharjah’s ambitious vision for the East Coast and will be executed to the highest quality standards.

Ajwan Khorfakkan residences span an area of 89,100 square metres and comprise six residential buildings with 185 apartments overlooking the Gulf of Oman or Khorfakkan’s mountain landscape. Phase 3 introduces two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, in addition to premium three- and four-bedroom duplexes. Layan offers direct access to the seafront boardwalk and retail areas, while Juman provides marina views and access to waterfront promenades.

The master-planned development features resort-style amenities including a private marina, beach access, swimming pools, gyms, landscaped spaces and a mix of retail and F&B outlets, designed to foster a vibrant community lifestyle.

Following strong sales in Phases 1 and 2, the new launch responds to growing demand for beachfront properties in the region. Existing buildings, including Al Joon, Saahil, Mawj and Ghadeer, continue to attract interest from end-users and investors.

Shurooq said rising interest in Ajwan Khorfakkan reflects Sharjah’s strong real estate performance, with property transactions across the emirate reaching AED44.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 58.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Ajwan Khorfakkan residences form part of Shurooq’s broader real estate portfolio, which includes Maryam Island and Sharjah Sustainable City, and continue to set benchmarks for lifestyle-focused and sustainable living in the emirate.