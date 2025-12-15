Leading Japanese architectural, engineering and urban design firm, Nikken Sekkei is set to reshape the city’s skyline with Trump Tower Dubai, redefining expectations for branded luxury in the region.

Designed for Dar Global, the tower rises 350 metres above Sheikh Zayed Road, combining bold geometry with crafted detailing to create a landmark that is both visually striking and functionally refined.

One of the world’s largest practices, Nikken Sekkei said the concept draws on the confident forms of Manhattan and the architectural discipline of Japan.

Dr Fadi Jabri, the CEO of Nikken Sekkei Dubai, said: "Trump Tower Dubai blends bold geometry with crafted detail to create a landmark that is both visually striking and functionally refined. The design draws on the confident forms of Manhattan and the architectural discipline of Japan, reflecting our commitment to proportion, restraint and long-term value."

"We are proud to set a new benchmark for how global design intelligence can shape the future of high-rise luxury in the region, elevating branded living through clarity, precision and cultural relevance," he added.

Finished in graffiti grey, the façade features rounded corners and golden accents that heighten the sense of luxury. A zigzag motif recalls the original Trump Tower in New York, while the crown opens into a sequence of indoor and outdoor spaces that cascade above the city.

Nikken Sekkei’s Dubai studio has translated these influences into a structure that feels international in ambition yet grounded in cultural sensitivity. The result is a tower that speaks to global aspiration through a distinctly Japanese lens.

The project is shaped by Japanese design principles, including restraint, proportion and long-term thinking, said the top designer.

Materials are selected for their texture and durability, light is used to define space rather than decorate it and the building is designed to complement its surroundings rather than dominate them.

These upper levels, described by the design team as luxury above clouds, offer residents a rare combination of openness and panoramic views. The composition is deliberate, the proportions carefully balanced to create a sense of calm and elevation, it stated.

Inside, the tower offers a curated lifestyle. The Trump Club, exclusive to residents, includes a spa, infinity pool, cigar lounge, fine dining and leisure areas.

These amenities are not decorative additions but integral to the architectural experience. They reflect Nikken Sekkei’s belief that meaningful urban environments are crafted with intent, where every element contributes to comfort, privacy and prestige, it added.

"Functionality is embedded throughout. Parking is concealed behind vertical louvers, preserving the integrity of the façade. A multi-storey car park connects directly to the tower and houses a gym, children’s play area and observation deck," explained Jabri.

"The layout is seamless, transitions are smooth, and every detail has been refined to enhance the resident experience," he added.

Nikken Sekkei has been active in the region for more than 35 years and the team has delivered a number of high-profile projects across the Middle East, including One Za’abeel in Dubai and Tadawul Tower in Riyadh.

Its portfolio spans commercial, residential, cultural and transport sectors and the firm is recognised for its multidisciplinary teams and its ability to deliver complex projects with precision and care.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

