Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has proudly received the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) World. Introduced in August 2022, the accreditation program focuses on improving accessibility, ensures equitable customer experiences and promotes a more inclusive environment in the airport industry.

Hamad International Airport’s achievement signifies its commitment to accessibility services within its facility. Attributing to the accreditation is the airports wide range of passenger services and facilities designed to cater to travelers with reduced mobility, special needs or disability, such as the Muzn Lounge - a special sensory room, dedicated washrooms, shuttle services within its expansive terminal, access to airport updates through information desks with trained Customer Service representatives and a dedicated Animal Relief Area for passengers traveling with service animals or emotional support animals.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Ioannis Metsovitis, Senior Vice President of Operations at Hamad International Airport, said: "We are honored to receive the renowned ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation. At Hamad International Airport, we believe that access to air transport is a fundamental right for all travelers and our commitment to providing a seamless and inclusive experience for all of our global passengers, is reflected in this recognition.”

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific, said: “This accreditation is a testament to Hamad International Airport's commitment to providing safe and hassle-free accessibility for all types of air travellers. We hope this accreditation will inspire our industry to strive for excellence in accessibility. At ACI Asia-Pacific, we believe that every passenger deserves access to a seamless airport experience, and we are proud to be leading the change through this initiative.”

The accreditation program includes setting goals, developing plans and remaining accountable throughout the accessibility enhancement journey. The ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation is valid for a period of three years, during which Hamad International Airport will continue to refine its services, policies and governance framework. By prioritizing accessibility and embracing international best practices, the airport aims to boost its passenger journey for individuals with diverse abilities and foster an inclusive culture.

This distinguished achievement sets a new benchmark for airports in the Middle East – inspiring the industry to strive for accessibility and inclusivity. Inaugurated in 2014, Qatar’s international travel hub remains committed to its ongoing efforts in supporting the environmental, social and governance wellbeing of the air transport system – while maintaining its position as a leading global aviation hub.

