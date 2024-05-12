Muscat – Airports in Oman are projected to host over 16mn passengers by the end of 2024, according to Sheikh Ayman bin Ahmed al Hosani, CEO of Oman Airports.

This announcement was made at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai last week.

Speaking to Omani media at ATM, Hosani emphasised Oman Airports’ goal to reach the pre-pandemic passenger count of 16mn by year-end and highlighted the significance of the annual event as a platform for showcasing the services offered at Oman’s airports.

He informed that participation in ATM aligns with efforts to promote tourism in Oman by engaging with airlines, travel agencies and country pavilion officials.

Hosani described hospitality of the Omani people as a key attraction for tourists and highlighted initiatives like the Omani Cooking Corner at ATM, which witnessed local dishes wooing visitors.

Regarding Salalah Airport’s readiness for khareef, he informed about three new airlines operating flights to Salalah this season and existing carriers planning to increase frequency.

“Additionally, direct flights to Salalah from European countries during the winter season have boosted tourism in Dhofar.”

He also informed that negotiations are currently underway with airlines like British Airways, Lufthansa, Swiss Air and KLM to attract them to Muscat International Airport and expressed confidence in finalising agreements before year-end or early next year, emphasising the provision of incentive services to facilitate their operations at the airport.

The national travel operator ‘Visit Oman’ and Oman Airports signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates Airlines at ATM to promote Oman’s tourism packages across its global network.

According to Shabib bin Mohammed al Mamari, Director General of Visit Oman, the agreement aims to identify potential markets interested in Omani tourism.

“The agreement will see the launch of specialised programmes with Emirates Airlines, including tickets, tourist experiences and hotels in Oman. We will discuss the best marketing options and launch a targeted marketing campaign to attract as many travellers and travel companies to Oman as possible,” Mamari said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).