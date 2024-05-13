Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s premier telecommunications provider, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Seashore Group, an e-waste disposal and recycling service provider. This collaboration underscores a joint commitment to environmental responsibility and the sustainable management of electronic waste in Qatar.

The enhanced partnership was formalised through the signing of an agreement for the recycling and CSR activities of common interests, marking a significant step in Ooredoo’s efforts to further integrate sustainability into their operational practices. This initiative aligns with Ooredoo’s ongoing commitment to spearhead digital transformation while fostering sustainable practices that have a positive societal and environmental impact.

A successful pilot of this newly expanded e-waste initiative was first launched in 2023 and enabled customers to bring their unwanted devices to selected Ooredoo shops, where they were collected by partner Seashore, with the customer receiving Nojoom Points as a reward. The programme was a resounding success and was recognised for Outstanding Commitment to CSR at the Qatar CSR Award Ceremony last year.

As part of the new agreement, Ooredoo Qatar will enhance its e-waste collection, disposal, and recycling processes, while Seashore Group will continue to lend its expertise in responsibly managing Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), ensuring that the e-waste generated from Ooredoo’s operations is processed in an environmentally sound manner.

The collaboration will also include a series of e-waste collection drives, employee engagement programmes, and public awareness campaigns aimed at promoting the importance of responsible e-waste recycling.

In a statement, Sheikh Ali bin Jaber Al Thani Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, emphasised the importance of the collaboration: "Our partnership with Seashore Group is a pivotal element of our sustainability strategy. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and leverages collective action to enhance our contributions. Together, we are setting a benchmark for sustainable business practices in the region and helping to cultivate a culture of sustainability that benefits both our community and the planet."

As stated by Mr. Salem Saeed Al-Mohannadi, CEO of Seashore Group "At Seashore Group, we share Ooredoo Qatar's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and recognize the collective impact we can achieve through collaboration. Our partnership indeed sets a benchmark for sustainable business practices, demonstrating our dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability that extends benefits to our community and the planet at large. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts and furthering our shared goals of environmental responsibility and sustainable development”.

This strategic partnership is expected to set a precedent for environmental responsibility in the telecom sector, encouraging other companies to undertake similar initiatives towards a more sustainable future.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

