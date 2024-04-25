The group's presence in Singapore, attending both the ICOMIA conference and the Singapore Yachting Show, further solidifies its position as a leader in the Asian luxury yacht market.

Singapore: - Gulf Craft Group is pleased to announce its triumph at the prestigious Yacht Style Awards 2024. The gala event, held at the exquisite ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove in Singapore on Wednesday, April 24, saw Gulf Craft Group securing the title of ‘Best Builder in Asia’, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime industry.

At the Awards, Gulf Craft Group achieved remarkable success with nominations across various categories, reflecting the group's diverse and impressive portfolio. Their esteemed Majesty brand stood out with nominations for the Majesty 175, Majesty 160, Majesty 140, Majesty 111, and Majesty 72. These nominations underscore the brand's reputation for excellence and innovation in the luxury yacht industry, further solidifying Gulf Craft Group's position as a leader in maritime craftsmanship.

The Yacht Style Awards recognise and celebrate the finest achievements and innovations in yacht design, construction, and technology. Gulf Craft Group emerged triumphant in the face of stiff competition, standing out for its unparalleled craftsmanship, visionary design, and unwavering dedication to deliver excellence on the seas.

The winners were presented with their trophies amidst a glamorous gala dinner, attended by distinguished guests and industry luminaries, setting the stage for the upcoming Singapore Yachting Festival in which the group is also participating.

A delegation of the Group's key representatives attended the ceremony, including Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer; Abdul Gaffar Saiyed, Sales Manager (Asia); and Alexander Souabni, Marketing Manager, who also attended the ICOMIA conference just days before the award ceremony.

"Our presence in Singapore underscores Gulf Craft Group's unwavering commitment to the thriving Asian maritime market. It's always great to visit Singapore and connect with our dealers in the region. These dynamic engagements provide invaluable opportunities to strengthen relationships. I'm thrilled about the nominations and the prestigious award we've received. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Gulf Craft Group." - Lee Oldroyd, Chief Commercial Officer, Gulf Craft Group.

Their visit to Singapore not only emphasised Gulf Craft's profound commitment to the region and its strategic importance in the company's global expansion but also served as a platform to showcase the latest innovations and achievements, further solidifying the brand's position as a frontrunner in the Asian and global luxury yacht market.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is one of the world’s only fully integrated yacht and boat manufacturer with a proven track record in designing and delivering high-quality, award-winning yachts and boats that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. Gulf Craft Group delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

Gulf Craft Group, guided by a passionate leadership, boasts a global team of professionals who continually push boundaries and elevate standards in design and performance. This commitment is underscored by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft Group manufactures a diverse range of yachts and boats, spanning from 32 to 175 feet, under six distinct brands that cater to a broad spectrum of clientele. These brands include the prestigious Majesty Yachts, the adventurous Nomad Yachts, the sporty Oryx sports cruisers, the versatile Silvercraft & SilverCAT family and fishing boats, and the reliable Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft Group operates two manufacturing and service facilities in the UAE – a 462,000 sq ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain with the other facility located in Ajman. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Group has both a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand-new 800,000 sq foot facility to be launched soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for yachts and boats with a strong focus on meeting customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft Group has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as solidifying the Group’s presence internationally through the support of a strong dealership network globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

