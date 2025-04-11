In line with its ongoing commitment to education and youth empowerment, Gulf Bank successfully concluded its sponsorship of the fourth edition of the “Derasati” exhibition, held at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref from April 7 to 10, 2025. The event was held under the patronage of the Minister of Education, H.E. Dr. Adel Al-Mane, and brought together over 120 local and international universities, training institutes, educational service providers, and representatives from the banking and automotive sectors.

“Derasati” serves as a leading platform that connects students, experts, and educational institutions to explore and enhance academic and career opportunities. The exhibition featured a dynamic lineup of conferences and panel discussions led by prominent industry professionals, alongside engaging competitions and opportunities to win valuable prizes—offering participants a well-rounded glimpse into both current and future educational prospects.

Gulf Bank’s booth attracted significant interest from visitors throughout the four-day exhibition. The Bank showcased a range of exclusive offers tailored for students, including the popular red account and the red plus prepaid card. Designed with youth in mind, the card offers a range of exclusive deals and benefits, including a generous cashback program of up to 15%, enabling cardholders to earn as much as KD 300 per year.

The red plus Mastercard prepaid card is the first of its kind in the Middle East to offer cashback benefits specifically designed for youth. It features the most rewarding cashback program in Kuwait and stands out as the region’s first vertically-designed Mastercard prepaid card.

Gulf Bank continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Kuwaiti youth, focusing on creating opportunities that nurture their development and unlock their potential. Through strategic alliances with youth-focused organizations, the Bank invests skill development, career opportunities, and tailored financial solutions—reinforcing its commitment to empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

