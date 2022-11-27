Goodyear is the official tire supplier to the high-performance race cars in WTCR

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company recently participated in the FIA World Touring Car Racing (WTCR) series. The WTCR consists of 16 races of varying lengths, spanning seven countries. Taking place on November 26th in Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit, this is the first time that the touring car race has been brought into the Kingdom.

The WTCR series is well-known for its unique bumper-to-bumper, doorhandle-to-doorhandle racing action. Fans of the race will enjoy the excitement at an even higher-octane level as the drama is played out at Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit’s alternative 3.450-kilometre track. The Jeddah WTCR race is also the finale of the 2022 WTCR season. It is precisely such challenging driving that offers Goodyear the opportunity to showcase its range of Racing Tires, of which its Eagle F1 SuperSport range of tires is based on.

Goodyear has long been associated with iconic moments in motorsport, including four land speed records, 14 Le Mans 24 hours victories and 368 Formula One Grand Prix wins. Just earlier in November, Goodyear, as the official tire sponsor of the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) category in the World Endurance Competition (WEC), was powering cars across the finish line in Bahrain’s Sakir Circuit. Building on that momentum, Goodyear is once again the official tire supplier at Jeddah’s FIA WTCR race.

“We are proud to showcase Goodyear’s long and successful history in motorsport once again in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” said Khaled Arafa, General Manager Goodyear Middle East & Africa. “This continued successful legacy of innovative tire products has consistently earned Goodyear pole positions, both on and off the racing circuit. Many of the compound and construction technologies found in our road tires such as the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport series are derived from Goodyear’s winning race tires on the race circuits. As one of the most popular global sports, motorsport is an ideal platform for us to engage with consumers around the enduring heritage, passion and innovative technology that are pillars to Goodyear’s winning story in racing.” concluded Arafa.

-Ends-

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company:

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

For more information:

Samantha Koo

​​​​​​​Head of Communication Emerging Market and Middle East & Africa

samantha_koo@goodyear.com