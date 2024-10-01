Golden View Developments reported a sharp rise in customer demand for contracts on its flagship project, Golden Hub, during the Cityscape Egypt 2024 exhibition. The company introduced a range of incentives, including discounts of up to 45%, aimed at encouraging immediate purchasing decisions.

Ahmed El-Sayed, Chairman of Golden View Developments, stated that the company is keen to take advantage of this important exhibition, which attracts a large number of customers seeking outstanding investment opportunities. He added that the company presented strong real estate offerings in the Golden Hub project, in addition to flexible payment plans with repayment periods of up to seven years, which encouraged customers to sign contracts with the company.

He highlighted the importance of trust and credibility in customers choosing Golden View Developments for their purchases. Despite the intense competition at the exhibition, customers opted to contract with the company, reflecting their awareness and ability to make informed decisions amid the strong competition in the real estate market. He also noted that the high turnout at the exhibition highlights the continued confidence customers have in real estate as a safe haven for investment.

He explained that Golden Hub is a commercial, administrative, and medical mall spanning over 10,000 sqm, with a ground floor and three upper floors. It is set to become the largest commercial, administrative, and medical complex in the South Academy area. The ground and first floors are designated for commercial activities, while the administrative and medical buildings are located in separate structures. The project’s strategic and vibrant location guarantees high occupancy rates and strong customer interest across various activities.

He pointed out that the project is situated in the South Academy area, one of the most prestigious residential districts in New Cairo. It is also located near Cairo Festival City and the Police Academy. Golden View is collaborating with a strong lineup of partners to implement the project, including ACE Moharram-Bakhoum as executive consultant, Hafez Consultants as architectural consultant, KAD Commercial Property Management as consultant for managing commercial facilities, and Namaa PFM as consultant for the operation of commercial establishments.