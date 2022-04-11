Past, present or future, GMC Yukon will always champion stunning aesthetics matched with unprecedented capability and presence showcased by the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Yukon Denali

MIDDLE EAST— Dominating looks, a commanding attitude and class-leading refinement have defined the legendary GMC Yukon for over 30 years. Embedded in its very DNA is the demand for engineering excellence, driving GMC to bring new levels of power, capability and premium craftmanship to every iteration of the Yukon since its inception in 1991, with the latter taken to new heights with the introduction of the Yukon Denali trim in 1998.

GMC Yukon is woven into the fabric of the Middle East, as one of the region’s most continually popular SUVs, facilitating both family getaways and solo adventures. To celebrate the 30 years of the iconic Yukon, GMC will build 30, region exclusive, 30th Anniversary editions based on the Yukon Denali, the ultimate expression of GMC premium.

“The GMC Yukon holds a special place in the heart of the region. This is the SUV people grew up with, hitting the open road for Eid break, filling with family for Friday lunch trips or cruising into the desert for a night under the stars. The Yukon is a part of the family,” said Sharon Nishi, Chief Marketing Officer, GM Africa & Middle East. “We’re celebrating the Yukon’s 30th Anniversary with the fanfare it deserves. From a limited number special edition Yukon Denali that showcase the capability, power and refinement of GMC engineering to sharing the human stories that drive us, the spotlight is firmly on the Yukon and its legacy with our customers as well as future owners that aspire to be part of the GMC Family.”

The 30th Anniversary GMC Yukon: Key Highlights

The iconic GMC Yukon is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road today. The 30th Anniversary edition is limited to 30 units and is built on the premium Yukon Denali trim, with a variety of unique accessories selected to highlight the Yukon Denali’s stunning aesthetics with a contemporary darkened theme.

Each of the 30 units will carry the exclusive 30th Anniversary emblems on the exterior, as well as an interior plaque marking the vehicles designation out of the 30 that would be built. The interior mounted plaque will also be laser etched with the vehicle’s unique Vehicle Identification Number to ascertain its limited status.

With just 30 units and exclusive to the Middle East, the limited run provides a higher level of distinction to the select GMC Yukon Denali 30th anniversary edition owners.

This limited edition run relies on a dark contemporary theme and will be appointed in Onyx Black, the most popular GMC Yukon exterior colors since the legend was born in 1991 – the GMC and Denali badging will also be in black accentuated by 22-inch, high gloss black multi-spoke wheels.

The 30th anniversary edition Yukon Denali’s darker theme illuminates evening drives and welcomes driver and passengers with a GMC logo projection on the perimeter lighting, while the illuminated front and rear door sill plates embossed with the Denali badge ensure sophistication at every touchpoint.

Adding to the 30th anniversary edition’s exterior and interior visual elements will be the aural amplification of the Yukon Denali’s 6.2L V8 with the addition of a GM performance Cat-Back Exhaust – this adds a distinctive V8 rumble to the experience and reminds driver, passengers as well as passerby’s of the power that resides within every Yukon.

30 Years of Yukon Memories

This Ramadan, GMC will reach out to customers and brand loyal to share special moments in which the Yukon has been a companion to memorable journeys through the last 30 years.

This customer and loyal fanbase outreach will be through a series of social media posts. A invitation to Join the brand by sharing their Yukon moment with the wider GMC community on GMC’s Instagram channel using the hashtag #Yukon30 and #YukonMoments.

The 30th Anniversary 2022 GMC Yukon deliveries will be in the summer of 2022. For enquiries please contact your local GMC dealership – stocks are limited. For more information, please visit GMC Arabia.

-Ends-

About GMC:

With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard.

From the compact SUV Terrain, the crossover Acadia and the All-New Yukon to the Sierra, our crossovers and trucks deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali sub-brand representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities, and the AT4 trim delivering a unique blend of distinctive style, advanced technology, and off-road capabilities.

Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmcarabia.com, on Twitter at @gmcarabia, on Instagram at @GMCArabia or at www.facebook.com/gmcarabia.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Alaa Hamadeh,

Product Communications Manager, GM Middle East Operations

E: alaa.hamadeh@gm.com