The International Desalination Association (IDA) recognized Metito’s relentless efforts in promoting Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects as a viable model of financing capital-intensive water solutions in pan-emerging markets at the IDA World Congress held in Sydney, Australia earlier this month.

Metito’s global success pioneering the PPP model in seven countries, including Egypt, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Rwanda has been well documented. This year, the IDA awarded Metito “Best Public Private Partnership” accolade for the Kigali Bulk Water Supply Project in Rwanda. The PPP project between the Government of Rwanda (GoR), represented by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Water, Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), the government water utility company, and Kigali Water Limited (KWL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Metito, has improved water access and service quality in Kigali and the neighboring district, Bugasera. The project scope involved the development, design, financing, construction, and operation of a 40,000m3/day Bulk Water Facility (BWF) south of Kigali in Rwanda, which is now successfully supplying 40% of the city’s water needs.

Commenting on the win, Fady Juez, Metito Managing Director said, “In an infrastructure-intensive sector, improving water security to meet UN’s Sustainable Development Goals No. 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation and No. 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities, cannot be done without substantial investment. It is an important time international associations such as the IDA play a key role to highlight working models and successes to further promote sustainable solutions that work towards achieving these common goals. Metito has been pioneering the PPP model across key markets in the Middle East, Africa, and most recently Central Europe.

“The Kigali Bulk Supply Water project’s positive impact on the local community and appreciation from residents to have access to regular running water has been humbling. A PPP project, we believe, is one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to implement large infrastructure water projects because we reach an alignment of interest among all parties involved. We look at. We see a long term sustainable operation of the plant, and in return enable a lot of economic development to take place and look forward to continue building on this momentum. This award will surely create more awareness and we are honored to win it”, added Fady.

At the IDA World Congress, Fady Juez was also appointed as the IDA President for the 2022-2024 term, reinforcing the positive impact that Metito has on the industry. Fady is an IDA veteran with over 20 years of active participation in the organization in various roles, including VP and Director roles.

Commenting on his appointment, Fady Juez, said, “The IDA is a non-profit global desalination and water reuse community at the forefront of advocating the development and use of desalination technologies and practices Considering the growing need for non-conventional water solutions to offset the effects of climate change, population growth, and industry needs, the board and I will continue the work to engage with the global stakeholder community to bring solutions to meet UN SDG6 – Water for all.”

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader and provider of intelligent water management solutions with 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions. Metito is also a leading developer, investor, and operator of sustainable water assets, having amassed a strong portfolio of concessions across its key geographies.

Backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in 50 countries and over 20 offices globally, Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry with an impressive project portfolio of over 3,000 projects to date.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.

Metito is a privately held company with key shareholders that include Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.