The new alliance combines global logistics expertise with local market leadership to transform eCommerce supply chains in Saudi Arabia and the GCC Region

Saudi Arabia: Maersk Saudi Arabia (Maersk) and Saudi Post Company (SPL) announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a partnership aimed at strengthening logistics and supply chain services for eCommerce companies entering and operating in Saudi Arabia, as well as potentially in the broader GCC markets.

Leveraging Combined Networks for Enhanced Customer Value

The partnership combines Saudi Post's extensive domestic expertise with Maersk's global logistics capabilities, providing a comprehensive end-to-end solution for global eCommerce businesses. Saudi Post's robust national network, built to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives, will seamlessly integrate with Maersk's worldwide shipping and logistics infrastructure to deliver unparalleled service quality to customers.

"We are excited to partner with Saudi Post, who operate an unparalleled distribution network in Saudi Arabia, to create an integrated logistics solution that addresses the growing demand for efficient eCommerce fulfilment in the country," said Ahmed Al Olaby, Director, Maersk Saudi Arabia, after signing the MoU. "Our extensive, global ocean network, along with the newly opened Integrated Logistics Park, would combine with Saudi Post's extensive domestic network, positioning us to deliver world-class logistics services that support businesses looking to enter or expand in the Saudi market."

“The strategic collaboration between SPL and Maersk is pivotal in streamlining cross-border e-commerce flows to and from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC, enhancing connectivity, reliability, and growth opportunities across the region”, said Rouni Saad, International Business Sales Director, SPL Group.

Integrated Logistics Solution

Under the partnership framework, Saudi Post will manage all in-Kingdom operations, including express customs clearance and final mile delivery services, while Maersk will oversee origin activities, international transportation, and bonded fulfilment solutions. Maersk will utilise its newly inaugurated state-of-the-art Integrated Logistics Park in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as a key operational hub for this partnership, further strengthening the Kingdom's position as a regional logistics gateway.

Comprehensive Cooperation Framework

The MoU establishes cooperation across four critical areas:

Technology and System Integration: Seamless digital connectivity between both organisations' platforms

Marketing and Commercial Activities: Joint go-to-market strategies to serve international businesses

Customer Service Excellence: Coordinated processes and handovers to ensure a superior customer experience

Operational Optimisation: Enhanced capacity and streamlined processes to efficiently serve joint customers

Supporting Vision 2030

This partnership directly contributes to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives by enhancing the Kingdom's logistics infrastructure, supporting the growth of the eCommerce sector, and facilitating international trade. The collaboration is expected to attract more global businesses to establish operations in Saudi Arabia, while providing them with reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

The partnership represents both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence in logistics services, positioning Saudi Arabia as a preferred destination for international eCommerce businesses seeking to access the Middle Eastern market.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people worldwide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.