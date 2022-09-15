Radisson Hotel Group, one of the largest international hotel groups, announced today that the global dining concept, ISSEI will open its doors this November 2022 in Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills in Dubai. Making its UAE debut, the world-class restaurant renowned for its evocative fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, will welcome guests at the hotels’ stunning rooftop overlooking the phenomenal Dubai skyline.

Synonymous with Nikkei, Issei celebrates the fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cultures. Combining the energy of both cuisines, the dining concept mixes traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients and flavours, bringing forth iconic Nikkei dishes. Chefs hailing all the way from Peru will be serving authentic and high-quality food and drinks, including crispy octopus, black cod, mushroom tobanyaki, ceviche, sushi, maki, and many more. South American corn, potatoes, limes, and chilis will add earthly flavours and sweetness to East Asian fresh fish and rice.

Diners will enjoy majestic views of the Trump International Golf Course and DAMAC Hills Community, with Dubai Marina on one side and Burj Khalifa on the other. The combined Japanese and Peruvian energy is embodied in the restaurant with its bold design, lighting, and colours. Bold Peruvian architecture fused with Japanese home designs blend to create a free-flowing, natural space with simplistic shapes and strong patterns, depicting a harmony reminiscent of a home built from land and sea.

Joseph El Chalfoun, Radisson Hotel Group’s Area Restaurants & Bars Director, Middle East & Africa, comments, “With locations across Radisson hotels in Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Tallinn, we are thrilled to bring the flavourful dished of ISSEI to Dubai, an exciting new artful concept created by Radisson Hotel Group. The concept has witnessed tremendous success across Europe and will undoubtedly add value to Dubai’s vibrant F&B scene. Opening on the rooftop of Radisson Hotel DAMAC Hills, ISSEI will invite guests to experience authentic Nikkei cuisine while enjoying breathtaking views of the city. The continuous support of DAMAC paired with the unique concept of the venue is sure to delight guests as ISSEI opens its doors soon.”

