Cairo, Egypt: With the support of GIZ Egypt, the ICT Cluster members signed a partnership agreement to establish Egypt4Industry, a pioneering association dedicated to fostering the integration of Industry 4.0 solutions within the manufacturing sector across Egypt, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The agreement marks a pivotal milestone in Egypt's journey towards technological advancement and economic empowerment.

Spearheaded by GIZ Egypt on behalf of the German Government's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Egypt4Industry falls under the purview of its Project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion (JP-SME) in Egypt. The JP-SME project, aligned with BMZ's "Training and Employment" special initiative, seeks to bolster the capacity of Egyptian SMEs and elevate the entrepreneurial landscape, with a specific emphasis on the agribusiness, food processing, ICT, and Industry 4.0 sectors.

Mr. Sameh Hammad, Head of Component at JP-SME, emphasized the significance of Egypt4Industry in advancing the overarching objective of job creation. He underscored JP-SME's commitment to facilitating employment opportunities with a particular focus on women and youth, alongside improvements in working conditions for the project’s directly supported enterprises.

In conjunction with the association's inception, ICT Cluster members engaged in a comprehensive Business Strategy workshop, led by an international expert. The workshop encompassed areas such as annual planning, marketing, sales, operations, organizational design, and business model innovation. Furthermore, participants partook in a Digital Marketing workshop, exploring avenues to harness internet and digital technologies for enhanced customer engagement.

The ICT Cluster remains committed to providing capacity development for its support institutions, coaching sustainability measures, and offering technical assistance to bolster outreach activities and visibility on both national and international fronts.

The event was held in the attendance of representatives from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Alexandria Software & Information

Technology Association (ASITA), Integration International Management Consultants GmbH, and 10 ICT Egyptian companies.

For more information on the project Job Partnerships and SME Promotion in Egypt, as part of the Invest for Jobs – Special Initiative "Decent Work for a Just Transition", follow this link.

