Shipsy will present technology that is helping businesses align their economic objectives with the region’s sustainability goals.

Dubai, October 2022: Shipsy, a leading global smart logistics management technology provider, will showcase how its technology empowers 200+ businesses worldwide to drive cost-efficient and sustainable logistics at GITEX 2022.

With the cross-border eCommerce activities intensifying, fuel prices fluctuating, profit margins getting thinner, and eCommerce returns rising, businesses in the Middle East are posed with challenges that, when addressed using the right technology, can transform into novel opportunities. For instance, advanced routing capabilities and capacity optimization drastically reduce logistics costs and boost delivery productivity by ensuring up to 14% more deliveries per driver and enhancing vehicle capacity utilization by 31%.

Besides, expectations around delivery SLAs, such as stringent OTIF adherence and delivery timelines in the region, have also evolved, with more customers looking for same-day deliveries. Reports also say that 65% of consumers in the Middle East have become environmentally conscious and prioritize sustainability.

Owing to the region’s modern infrastructure and investor-friendly environment, countries are witnessing a surge in cross-border eCommerce. In fact, UAE is positioned to be the global trade and commerce hub, which will further spike the carbon footprint as a byproduct of growing logistics activities. According to a recent report, the Middle East must slash its CO2 emissions by 42% to meet its 2030 target in alignment with the Paris Agreement. Here, the region's supply chain and logistics-powered businesses can play a pivotal role in helping nations achieve their respective sustainability goals.

Shipsy's sustainability dashboards enable businesses to monitor the carbon emissions of their freight even before the shipment journey commences. This advanced visibility into CO2 emissions empowers them to choose a logistics service partner that follows sustainable best practices and helps reduce a negative environmental impact.

“The transition to becoming the hub of global trade needs to be carefully planned so as not to risk the economic growth, driven by growing supply chain and logistics operations. Businesses can drive the change by leveraging AI and automation-powered logistics management tools to reduce miles traveled, eliminate empty miles, lower trip volumes, boost overall delivery productivity, and even proactively monitor their carbon footprint to ensure compliance. All these capabilities combined can drive companies to easily absorb unprecedented costs and make their operations more resilient, eco-friendly, ensure a healthy bottom line and a seamless customer experience,” says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder of Shipsy.

At GITEX, the SaaS company will showcase success stories and tech-powered best practices from their customer success journals to help logistics stakeholders navigate the challenges of eCommerce and retail supply chains. To know how the logistics management provider can address unique logistical challenges and enable operational excellence, book a meeting at https://shipsy.io/event/gitex-global/, or visit booth number H6A-18 to connect directly with their experts at the event.

About Shipsy

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 200+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procures freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 45+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and over 15,000 adopted shipper networks. To know more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.