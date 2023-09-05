Dubai, UAE: Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Emirates Oncology Society (EOS) to transform patient care and advance oncology research in the UAE. This pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) symbolizes a united dedication to improving healthcare and enhancing outcomes for cancer patients throughout the country.

"By joining forces with Emirates Oncology Society (EOS), we are leveraging the capabilities of both our organizations to elevate patient care, improve patient outcomes, and further accelerate innovation in oncology in the UAE,” said Vitor Papao, General Manager of Middle East at Gilead Sciences. "Our strategic partnership with EOS showcases our commitment to fostering a healthier world for all by facilitating the sharing of scientific advancements, including vital clinical data and best healthcare practices. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of oncology patients and propel advancements in cancer treatments throughout the nation."

Moreover, Gilead Sciences will spearhead the exchange of cutting-edge scientific and educational information, empowering healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge to advance patient care. The collaboration will also shine a spotlight on disease awareness, particularly focused on breast cancer, bladder cancer, and other areas of oncology and hematology, to halt disease progression and improve outcomes.

"At EOS, we are dedicated to fostering effective collaboration with key stakeholders to provide the highest level of healthcare and deliver the best possible patient experience to society,” said Prof. Dr. Humaid Al-Shamsi President of the Emirates Oncology Society. “By joining forces with Gilead Sciences, we aim to bolster our capabilities by harnessing their invaluable expertise and vast resources, so that together, we can champion patient care, propel research to new heights and deliver exceptional outcomes for cancer patients in the UAE."

The partnership between Gilead Sciences and EOS is non-promotional, emphasizing education, research, awareness, and optimized treatment management. It includes the provision of comprehensive educational materials to guide audiences towards specialized healthcare professionals.

“Gilead Sciences and EOS both share an unwavering dedication to transforming the healthcare landscape in the Emirates, and this collaboration represents a remarkable leap towards accomplishing shared goals and making a lasting impact on the lives of cancer patients in the UAE,” added Vitor Papao.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About Emirates Oncology Society

The Emirates Oncology Society is dedicated to promoting and fostering the multidimensional care of cancer patients throughout the United Arab Emirates, by bringing together all of the practicing cancer specialists across all disciplines.

To help our cancer patients face one of the greatest challenges in their lives and be cured of their disease, their treating physicians, surgeons, radiation therapists, oncology nurses, social workers, pharmacists, cancer researchers and dietitians require easy access to the latest scientific knowledge and technology available.

The EOS aims to provide its members with cutting-edge information to make this goal a measurable reality for all of patients.

