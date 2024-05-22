Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Elevating the benchmarks for Early Childhood Education in the UAE, Ghobash Group has announced a strategic exclusive partnership with HEI Schools (Helsinki International Schools), the award-winning research-based Early Childhood Education model from Finland designed for ages 0-6 years. This venture signifies the Group's strategic move towards sectors that offer substantial societal value, marking a new chapter in its commitment to contributing positively to the community and stakeholders alike. Finland has stood out on the global academic stage for its pioneering perspectives on Early Childhood Education and has received numerous international accolades. With centres operating worldwide, HEI Schools develops a research-based approach through its ongoing collaboration with The University of Helsinki, one of its founding partners, ensuring that its curriculum is continually enriched with the latest in educational research, learning philosophies, models, and practices.

Speaking about the development, Inkeri Aimonen, Chief Executive Officer of HEI Schools stated that “Designed to deliver a clear difference, our research-based methodology is a child-centred approach and focuses on the holistic development of children be it social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth, as well as their character, with a curriculum that encourages them to exercise the type of curiosity and creativity that enables future adults to thrive. We are excited to be partnering with Ghobash Group to effectively deliver the globally acclaimed Finnish Early Childhood Education model to the UAE market, where we hope to shape many successful young global citizens”. The award-winning curriculum is brought to life by rigorous and continuous training by mentors from Finland, ensuring excellence in delivery in the UAE.

The upcoming launch of HEI UAE Early Learning Centres perfectly supports the UAE’s “We the UAE” advanced and integrated social empowerment model, aimed at unleashing the potential of young learners by leveraging an education system that instils moral values and enriches knowledge throughout all life stages. Elaborating further on the mandate and how HEI UAE Early Learning Centres represent a significant advancement, incorporating a research-based, holistic approach that not only enriches the Early Childhood Education ecosystem in the country but also promises to yield positive effects on the broader society, Rashid Ghobash, Managing Director of Ghobash Group stated that: “We know today that by nurturing the skills and behaviour of children in their early years of life and by enabling an environment that produces pioneering, knowledgeable and skilled minds who are able to design and seize the future, we can contribute to building ever more solid foundations for the UAE’s human capital base”. Ghobash Group is set to open multiple HEI Early Learning Centres in the UAE. This expansion underscores the Group’s commitment to enhancing Early Childhood Education and contributing to the development of the nation's future leaders.

-Ends-

About Ghobash Group:

Established in 1981 with its headquarters in the UAE, Ghobash Group serves as one of the region’s premier privately-owned business conglomerates. Operating across diverse sectors, primarily technology, energy, chemicals, healthcare, and real estate, the Group has expanded its reach by forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders who align with its core values. Central to its corporate strategy is its commitment to being a trusted advisor to its partners and clients, emphasizing innovation, and generating lasting impact. Today with a diverse team of 1,750+ professionals, extensive regional experience, strong financial backing, and unrivalled operational capabilities, Ghobash Group ventures confidently into the future, dedicated to pushing the boundaries for innovation and customer satisfaction.

www.heiuae.ae

About HEI Schools:

HEI Schools, founded in partnership with the University of Helsinki, strives to make superior early childhood education accessible worldwide. HEI Schools approach is research-driven, emphasizing innovative teacher training and continuous pedagogical development. At the heart of the curriculum, lies a child-centric, play-oriented learning philosophy. This approach not only aligns with children’s natural way of learning, but also proves highly effective in fostering educational development.

www.heischools.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contact Info: Tony Hamad