Dubai: Linking local car owners and travellers – is now more effective than ever. The expansion of car-sharing service GetRentacar.com in the UAE market brings in more attractive offers and a more convenient procedure for getting a vehicle for a specific period.

The core advantage of the innovative service depends on cutting-edge algorithms. Enhanced by modern technologies, the system of supply and demand guarantees the best offers. The service allows travellers to choose the region and date of their future trip and specify the price they are willing to pay. The offer is tailored individually for each client so that they can find the one that suits them best.

Another advantage of the service is its internationality. Dubai is Tripadvisor's top destination for 2022, and rightfully so. Even with the influx of travellers from around the world, the language barrier should not cause significant inconvenience for users of GetRentacar.com. The interface is available in a variety of languages besides English. The car owner communicates through the online service, so any possible negotiations are simple and mediated.

The accessibility of the service is also highly valued. Getting a car for rent is just a couple of clicks away, with the owner check, vehicle specifications, and prices covered by the system. The newly launched mobile application enables travellers worldwide to rent cars even more conveniently from their smartphones.

– Our approach to work is based on the benefits for both sides of the deal. The client receives unique offers at competitive prices anywhere in the world and additional discounts from car owners. The car owner minimizes the downtime of the car, earning on an ongoing basis, – said Alexander Pershikov, the founder of GetRentacar.com.

The tender system developed by GetRentacar.com has no analogues on the market.

-Ends-

Anastasia Maisuradze | PR Director

a: GetRentacar | 9E. Loockerman Street, Suite 311, Dover, County of Kent, State of Delaware, 19901, USA

e: a.maisuradze@getrentacar.com