UAE-Dubai: Dubai Jewellery Group—City of Gold proudly presents the 'Glittering Surprises' campaign, the ultimate jewellery extravaganza for the upcoming Dubai Summer Surprises. From June 20th to July 23rd, customers can immerse themselves in an extensive collection of exquisite jewellery and take advantage of the best deals on gold, diamond, and pearl pieces in the city.

But wait, there's more! As part of the "City of Gold Glittering Surprises" campaign, Dubai Jewellery Group is giving customers an incredible opportunity to win jewellery vouchers worth AED 5000 with every purchase of AED 1000 or more. A total of 20 lucky winners will have the chance to take home a total of AED 100,000 worth of stunning jewellery.

Commenting on the campaign, Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of Marketing at Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), said, "The 'Glittering Surprises' campaign represents our dedication to pushing boundaries and exceeding customer expectations. This remarkable initiative mirrors the opulence and sophistication that Dubai is famous for and promises an enchanting jewellery shopping experience throughout the Dubai Summer Surprises. By participating, individuals have the opportunity to win AED 100,000 worth of jewellery vouchers, and we extend a warm invitation to everyone to be a part of this extraordinary campaign and immerse themselves in the enchantment it brings."

This year, the campaign is perfectly timed to coincide with Eid Al Adha allowing residents and expat shoppers to make the most of the exclusive offers and promotions including:

Up to 50 per cent discount on diamond and pearl jewellery at select outlets

Savings of up to 50 per cent on making charges of gold jewellery.

Additionally, customers will win exciting prizes with each purchase.

Over 65 prestigious jewellery brands will be part of this season's campaign across 180 outlets.

For a complete list of participating jewellers and their exclusive offers, please visit http://dubaicityofgold.com/.

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.