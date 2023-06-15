German Doner Kebab (GDK) has opened its doors in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, bringing a new and exciting fast-casual dining experience to the kingdom.

The new restaurant on the city’s bustling AlTakhasusi Street is the brand’s first in Saudi Arabia, as it continues to bring the unique GDK experience, already widely loved in the UK, to more locations across the globe.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Food Perfection Trading LLC, a Saudi/Bahraini partnership that secured GDK’s Saudi Arabia master franchise. Plans are now in place to open about 100 restaurants in the kingdom over the next ten years.

The Saudi opening comes as the brand embarks on a period of relentless international growth; it currently boasts over 150 restaurants across the UK, Middle East, USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East.

This growth has been fuelled by GDK’s game-changing kebabs and superior dining experience, enhanced by an unparalleled immersion in popular culture, that have made GDK the world’s number one spot to enjoy a quality doner kebab.

Attending the opening, Mr Imran Sayeed, who was recently promoted from GDK CEO to Hero Brands’ F&B Group CEO, said: “I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first restaurant in Saudi Arabia. GDK has been revolutionising the kebab across the world, and I am confident we will continue this trend in the land of shawarma.”

Adds Dr Thorsk Westphal, GDK’s global CMO: “GDK offers a superior dining experience with premium-quality doner kebabs that are always made fresh to order, by highly skilled meat masters and a restaurant crew that puts guest satisfaction front and centre. The initial guest feedback we’ve received since the opening was overwhelmingly positive – regarding quality, taste, and service. Of course, this only works so well because we have an excellent master franchise partner in Food Perfection Trading LLC.”

Imran Sayeed concludes: ”Our rapid international expansion is driven by strong consumer demand for GDK, and we cannot wait to bring our premium kebabs to all of Saudi Arabia, as we continue to expand across the country over the coming months and years.”

The new restaurant will offer its guests a full Dine-In experience plus Takeaway with Click & Collect and, soon, Delivery, which will be available through GDK’s Delivery partners.

The restaurant is located on the intersection of AlTakhasusi Steet and Musa Ibn Nussair Street, and open from 11am to 2am Sun-Wed and 11am to 3am Thu-Sat.

About German Doner Kebab

German Doner Kebab, or GDK, is revolutionising the kebab around the world and has become one of the fastest-growing fast-casual dining brands. Driven by an uncompromising focus on quality and an innovative approach to traditional kebabs, GDK offers a premium dining experience around its unique blend of authentic Middle Eastern street food and modern, contemporary formats.

Since its inception, GDK has been developing exceptional products and recipes, creating its own unique blend of spices, innovative signature sauces, and distinctive ‘Doner Kebab’ waffle bread. Our gourmet kebabs are made using only the best, premium quality ingredients, sourced from the best suppliers – from our lean, succulent meats from Germany and handmade bread from Dubai, to the freshest locally produced vegetables that are delivered and prepared daily. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, the brand has grown rapidly to over 150 restaurants across the UK, continental Europe and the Middle East, and is now rapidly expanding in the USA, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Ireland.

German Doner Kebab is owned by Hero Brands. The group also includes Island Poké, the UK’s leading Poké operator; Choppaluna, the fast, fresh, food-to-go salad brand; partnered with the Sidemen – Global YouTube collective - to launch mega food brand SIDES and XIX Vodka, a premium drink which went viral; Dirty Bones, the NYC-inspired food and cocktail concept and a growing portfolio of innovative fashion, health and media brands including King Apparel, a premium streetwear brand.

For more details, please visit the website: https://www.germandonerkebab.com/

