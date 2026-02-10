DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etimad Holding (“Etimad”), part of EDGE Group, to strengthen unified physical security capabilities in the United Arab Emirates. The MoU was formally signed between Firas Jadalla, Regional Director, META at Genetec and Saeed Juma Al Marashda, CEO at Etimad.

The strategic partnership represents a significant step toward helping public and private sector organizations across the UAE modernize their security operations, improve situational awareness, and better protect people, assets, and critical infrastructure. By bringing together Genetec unified security platform and Etimad’s local expertise, the two companies aim to accelerate the adoption of innovative, standards-based security technologies.

Under the MoU, Genetec and Etimad have agreed to collaborate on the delivery of comprehensive physical security solutions, and to jointly explore strategic opportunities aimed at supporting UAE organizations transition from siloed systems to unified, data-driven security operations.

“Through this collaboration with Etimad, we are combining our experience in unified physical security with a partner that has deep roots in the UAE’s security and critical infrastructure landscape,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director, META at Genetec. “Together, we will help organizations across the country move from fragmented, legacy systems to modern, data-driven platforms that strengthen resilience, improve situational awareness, and support the UAE’s long-term digital and security ambitions.”

In addition to supporting national security and resilience priorities, the collaboration is expected to drive innovation by enabling UAE customers to take advantage of connected and secure solutions that go beyond security. This will help organizations make better-informed decisions, respond faster to incidents, and extract more value from their security investments.

“This partnership reflects Etimad’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s national security and critical infrastructure protection through reliable technology and strong local partnerships,” said Saeed Juma Al Marashda, CEO at Etimad. “Working with Genetec enables us to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions to government and private-sector customers, helping them enhance visibility, coordination, and response across their operations, and supporting the UAE’s broader vision for safety, security, and sustainable economic growth.”

